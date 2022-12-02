Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Cineworld Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CINE   GB00B15FWH70

CINEWORLD GROUP PLC

(CINE)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-12-02 am EST
4.800 GBX   +4.30%
04:57pCineworld creditors mull sale of east European theatres -Bloomberg News
RE
12:13pFTSE 100 Closes Down Slightly Lower; AB Foods Shines on Goldman Sachs Upgrade
DJ
07:16aSterling's Recent Fall Against Euro Looks Justified
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cineworld creditors mull sale of east European theatres -Bloomberg News

12/02/2022 | 04:57pm EST
People walk past a Cineworld in Leicester's Square in London

(Reuters) - Cineworld Group PLC's lenders have held talks on breaking up the bankrupt cinema chain and selling its eastern Europe operations, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

Bids of around $1 billion were more likely to meet the lender group's threshold for a sale of the movie theatre chain's Cinema City and Yes Planet theatres in eastern Europe, and Rav-Chen operations in Israel, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg, adding that no formal process had started yet.

Cineworld did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

The cinema chain operator announced a bankruptcy settlement with its landlords and lenders on Oct. 31, and also agreed to explore a potential sale of its business and allow creditor input on its business plan.

Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Texas on Sept 7. It cited difficult conditions for movie theaters, as well as high debt stemming from its $3.6 billion purchase of Regal as reasons for its bankruptcy.

(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru, editing by Deepa Babington)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC 4.30% 4.8 Delayed Quote.-85.61%
Analyst Recommendations on CINEWORLD GROUP PLC
Financials
Sales 2022 3 061 M 3 749 M 3 749 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 7 383 M 9 042 M 9 042 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 223%
Capitalization 63,2 M 77,4 M 77,4 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,43x
EV / Sales 2023 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 25 686
Free-Float 75,7%
Chart CINEWORLD GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Cineworld Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CINEWORLD GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,60 GBX
Average target price 53,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 1 052%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Moshe Joseph Greidinger Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Nisan Cohen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alicja Kornasiewicz Chairman
Matthew Eyre Chief Operating Officer
Arni Samuelsson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-85.61%77
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.-12.34%4 111
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.-52.73%3 737
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.-14.52%1 613
EVT LIMITED-7.65%1 484
PVR LIMITED46.20%1 389