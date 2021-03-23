Log in
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC

CINEWORLD GROUP PLC

(CINE)
Cineworld : Disney delays 'Black Widow' debut, adds home streaming option on same day

03/23/2021 | 03:22pm EDT
LOS ANGELES, March 23 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co on Tuesday delayed the release of Marvel Studios film "Black Widow" by two months until July and said it would offer the movie simultaneously in theaters and for a fee on the Disney+ streaming service.

Theater chains had been hoping that "Black Widow," starring Scarlett Johansson as the Russian-born spy-turned-superhero, would kick off a summer blockbuster season in early May and draw crowds back to theaters after extended closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Shares of AMC Entertainment, the world's largest cinema operator, slumped 16% after the announcement.

Disney also said it would offer live-action movie "Cruella" for a fee to Disney+ customers on the same day it hits cinemas, which is scheduled for May 28, and that Pixar movie "Luca" would skip theaters and debut to all Disney+ subscribers on June 18.

The company delayed a handful of other films, including Marvel film "Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," which is now set to reach theaters on Sept. 3 instead of July 9. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine)


© Reuters 2021
