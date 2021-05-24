Cineworld : European stocks hover near record high, Cineworld gains

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* Cineworld shines on UK reopening
* Lagarde says too early to discuss policy change
* Several European markets closed for holiday
May 24 (Reuters) - European stocks closed in on record highs
on Monday as investors counted on continued economic recovery
and strength in corporate earnings to keep the market momentum
going.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.2% to
445.10 points, just below its record high of 446.19 points.
Trading activity was subdued with markets in Austria,
Denmark, Hungary, Norway, Switzerland and Germany closed for
holiday.
UK's Cineworld Group Plc rose 2.8% after animated
adventure comedy "Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway" pulled in more
people than expected after a months-long COVID-19 lockdown.
Helping the sentiment, European Central Bank President
Christine Lagarde said on Friday it was still too early to
discuss policy after the end of its 1.85 trillion euro emergency
bond purchase scheme, dismissing calls by some colleagues to
consider tapering.
The central bank is set to meet early next month to discuss
its policy.
"With an economy only now rebounding, it is early days in
anticipating a transition out of crisis mode for the ECB, but a
necessary one," Nordea Asset Management's Sebastien Galy wrote
in a morning note.
The STOXX 600 ended the week marginally higher on Friday
despite worries about inflation as a survey showed euro zone
business growth accelerated at its fastest pace in over three
years in May.
There were some concerns as Germany's public health
institute declared Britain and Northern Ireland a virus variant
region, requiring anyone entering the country from the United
Kingdom to quarantine for two weeks on arrival.
Italy's FTSE MIB lagged as several stocks traded
ex-dividend.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun
Koyyur)