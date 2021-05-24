Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Cineworld Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CINE   GB00B15FWH70

CINEWORLD GROUP PLC

(CINE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cineworld : European stocks hover near record high, Cineworld gains

05/24/2021 | 03:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* Cineworld shines on UK reopening

* Lagarde says too early to discuss policy change

* Several European markets closed for holiday

May 24 (Reuters) - European stocks closed in on record highs on Monday as investors counted on continued economic recovery and strength in corporate earnings to keep the market momentum going.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.2% to 445.10 points, just below its record high of 446.19 points.

Trading activity was subdued with markets in Austria, Denmark, Hungary, Norway, Switzerland and Germany closed for holiday.

UK's Cineworld Group Plc rose 2.8% after animated adventure comedy "Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway" pulled in more people than expected after a months-long COVID-19 lockdown.

Helping the sentiment, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Friday it was still too early to discuss policy after the end of its 1.85 trillion euro emergency bond purchase scheme, dismissing calls by some colleagues to consider tapering.

The central bank is set to meet early next month to discuss its policy.

"With an economy only now rebounding, it is early days in anticipating a transition out of crisis mode for the ECB, but a necessary one," Nordea Asset Management's Sebastien Galy wrote in a morning note.

The STOXX 600 ended the week marginally higher on Friday despite worries about inflation as a survey showed euro zone business growth accelerated at its fastest pace in over three years in May.

There were some concerns as Germany's public health institute declared Britain and Northern Ireland a virus variant region, requiring anyone entering the country from the United Kingdom to quarantine for two weeks on arrival.

Italy's FTSE MIB lagged as several stocks traded ex-dividend. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2021
All news about CINEWORLD GROUP PLC
04:16aIndustrials, oil stocks pull FTSE 100 higher; Cineworld shines
RE
03:56aCINEWORLD  : European stocks hover near record high, Cineworld gains
RE
03:00aFASTER THAN EXPECTED : Cineworld rides 'Peter Rabbit 2' success in UK reopening
RE
03:00aFASTER THAN EXPECTED : Cineworld rides 'Peter Rabbit 2' success in UK reopening
RE
02:39aCINEWORLD  : 97% US Cinemas Resume Operations, Poland, Israel Sites To Open Soon
MT
05/18CINEWORLD  : Fitch Puts Cineworld On Rating Watch Negative, Withdraws Ratings
MT
05/17CINEWORLD  : To Pay $255 Million To Dissenting Regal Shareholders
MT
05/12CINEWORLD  : investors approve management pay, but discontent grows
RE
05/12CINEWORLD  : investors approve management pay, but discontent grows
RE
05/07Cineworld Faces Shareholder Revolt Over Pay Policy -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 610 M 2 279 M 2 279 M
Net income 2021 -509 M -721 M -721 M
Net Debt 2021 5 965 M 8 443 M 8 443 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,62x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 192 M 1 689 M 1 687 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,45x
EV / Sales 2022 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 30 432
Free-Float 64,2%
Chart CINEWORLD GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Cineworld Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CINEWORLD GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 95,60 GBX
Last Close Price 86,82 GBX
Spread / Highest target 72,8%
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Moshe Joseph Greidinger Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Nisan Cohen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alicja Kornasiewicz Chairman
Matthew Eyre Chief Operating Officer
Arni Samuelsson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC35.44%1 689
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.469.81%6 478
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.-8.74%5 721
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.24.87%2 548
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED34.35%1 590
KINEPOLIS GROUP SA37.38%1 564