(Alliance News) - Cineworld Group PLC is working with AlixPartners on options for its UK business which could lead to a sale or restructuring such as a company voluntary arrangement, Sky News reported on Saturday.

Sky News reported that the London-based cinema chain is working with advisers on a potential disposal of its UK operations.

It said that Cineworld has begun contacting prospective bidders "in recent days."

AlixPartners, the restructuring adviser which handled the administration of Cineworld's London-listed holding company last year, has been drafted in to work on the process.

Sky News said the sale process is expected to run for several weeks.

https://news.sky.com/story/cineworld-plots-blockbuster-sale-of-british-cinema-operations-13149740

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News senior reporter

