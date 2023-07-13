Cineworld Group plc is a United Kingdom-based cinema operator. The Company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, Israel and the United States. The Company operates through three segments: the US; the UK&I and the ROW. The US segment includes the three cinema chain brands Regal, United Artists and Edwards Theatres. The UK&I includes two cinema chain brands, Cineworld and Picturehouse, which operate in the same territory with the same external regulatory environment and ultimately provide the same services and products. The ROW segment includes the cinema chain brands, Cinema City in Central and Eastern Europe territories, and Yes Planet and Rav-Chen in Israel. The ROW segment includes Poland, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Slovakia and Israel. The Company operates in 10 countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom with 747 sites and 9,139 screens.