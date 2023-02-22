Advanced search
    CINE   GB00B15FWH70

CINEWORLD GROUP PLC

(CINE)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:10:32 2023-02-22 am EST
3.837 GBX   -14.36%
09:07aCineworld shares dive on reports of no bidders for UK, U.S. assets
RE
08:48aCineworld Group Shares Fall as Takeover Talks Stall
MT
02/13Europe's Vue Lines Up Financial Backing for Potential Cineworld Bid
MT
Cineworld shares dive on reports of no bidders for UK, U.S. assets

02/22/2023 | 09:07am EST
FILE PHOTO: People walk past a Cineworld in Leicester's Square in London

(Reuters) - Shares of Cineworld slumped as much as 22% on Wednesday after media reports said the world's second-largest cinema operator had received 40 non-binding bids, but none for its UK and U.S. assets or nearing its $6 billion secured debt load.

The reports cited company counsel Joshua Sussberg's comments to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston on Tuesday, where he also said the initial bids received by a Feb. 16 deadline were all for the rest of Cineworld's global assets, mainly for theatres in central Europe, eastern Europe and Israel.

In January, the company said it would focus on a sale of the group as a whole rather than individual assets, months after the British cinema operator filed for U.S. bankruptcy protection in its bid to restructure debt and strengthen its balance sheet.

When requested by Reuters, Cineworld did not immediately confirm details of the update it provided to the court.

The reports also said the company was proposing an April 10 deadline for final bids, with an auction, if necessary, to follow on April 17. A vote on restructuring has been set for May 21, with a court confirmation hearing tentatively set for May 30.

"The deadline for bids is early April, so the clock is ticking and after that, one of the few remaining options available to the firm would  be a debt-for-equity swap," said AJ Bell analyst Russ Mould.

Shares of the Regal Cinemas owner hit a near one-month low of 3.5 pence in morning trade. The stock has lost about 98% of its value since the start of 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions battered its operations.

The stock was down about 13% at 3.92 pence as of 1305 GMT.

Last month, Bloomberg News reported that Cineworld has shuttered 23 theatre sites since filing for bankruptcy protection and was planning more closures.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil and Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC -14.36% 3.8366 Delayed Quote.23.01%
Financials
Sales 2021 1 805 M - -
Net income 2021 -566 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 876 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,78x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 74,6 M 74,6 M -
EV / Sales 2020 11,2x
EV / Sales 2021 5,25x
Nbr of Employees 25 686
Free-Float 75,7%
Chart CINEWORLD GROUP PLC
Cineworld Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CINEWORLD GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,48 GBX
Average target price 115,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 2 467%
Managers and Directors
Moshe Joseph Greidinger Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Nisan Cohen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alicja Kornasiewicz Chairman
Matthew Eyre Chief Operating Officer
Arni Samuelsson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC23.01%75
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.-1.86%4 356
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.28.75%3 157
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.34.87%1 479
EVT LIMITED3.46%1 461
HENGDIAN ENTERTAINMENT CO.,LTD-7.94%1 252