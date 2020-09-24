Cineworld : swings to loss, says may need to raise more money

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Cineworld said on Thursday it
might need to raise more money if it is required to shut its
theatres again following fresh pandemic curbs, as one of the
world's biggest cinema operators swung to a $1.64 billion loss
for the first half.
The British company, which counts the United States as its
largest market, said it was in talks with lenders to avoid an
impending loan default, and flagged risks to its ability to
continue as a 'going concern' as studios delay major releases
and people stay away from theatres.
"If governments were to strengthen restrictions on social
gathering, which may therefore oblige us to close our estate
again or further push back movie releases, it would have a
negative impact on our financial performance and likely require
the need to raise additional liquidity," the company said.
The new restrictions could be a major blow to the company,
which has reopened 561 out of 778 sites and highlighted the
strong performance of Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" earlier this
month.
Cineworld posted a pretax loss of $1.64 billion for the six
months ended June 30, from a profit of $139.7 million last year
as its cinemas were shut from mid-March until August.
(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)