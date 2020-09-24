Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Cineworld Group plc    CINE   GB00B15FWH70

CINEWORLD GROUP PLC

(CINE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cineworld : swings to loss, says may need to raise more money

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 02:58am EDT

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Cineworld said on Thursday it might need to raise more money if it is required to shut its theatres again following fresh pandemic curbs, as one of the world's biggest cinema operators swung to a $1.64 billion loss for the first half.

The British company, which counts the United States as its largest market, said it was in talks with lenders to avoid an impending loan default, and flagged risks to its ability to continue as a 'going concern' as studios delay major releases and people stay away from theatres.

"If governments were to strengthen restrictions on social gathering, which may therefore oblige us to close our estate again or further push back movie releases, it would have a negative impact on our financial performance and likely require the need to raise additional liquidity," the company said.

The new restrictions could be a major blow to the company, which has reopened 561 out of 778 sites and highlighted the strong performance of Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" earlier this month.

Cineworld posted a pretax loss of $1.64 billion for the six months ended June 30, from a profit of $139.7 million last year as its cinemas were shut from mid-March until August. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CINEWORLD GROUP PLC
02:58aCINEWORLD : swings to loss, says may need to raise more money
RE
09/23Disney delays 'Black Widow' in new setback for cinemas
RE
09/11Wonder Woman 1984' Delayed as Pandemic Slows U.S. Theater Reopenings -- 3rd U..
DJ
09/11Wonder Woman 1984' Delayed as Pandemic Slows U.S. Theater Reopenings -- 2nd U..
DJ
09/11Wonder Woman 1984' Delayed as Pandemic Slows U.S. Theater Reopenings -- Updat..
DJ
09/02CINEWORLD : says major shareholder to refinance loans
RE
08/30Tenet' Enjoys Solid International Opening Ahead of U.S. Debut -- Update
DJ
08/30Tenet' Enjoys Solid International Opening Ahead of U.S. Debut
DJ
08/19Movie theaters to reopen with precautions, discounts
RE
08/19Can Russell Crowe and cut-price popcorn bring people back to U.S. movies?
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 837 M 2 335 M 2 335 M
Net income 2020 -67,7 M -86,1 M -86,1 M
Net Debt 2020 6 037 M 7 673 M 7 673 M
P/E ratio 2020 -9,83x
Yield 2020 4,76%
Capitalization 666 M 850 M 847 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,65x
EV / Sales 2021 2,14x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 75,1%
Chart CINEWORLD GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Cineworld Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CINEWORLD GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 93,89 GBX
Last Close Price 48,52 GBX
Spread / Highest target 271%
Spread / Average Target 93,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Moshe Joseph Greidinger Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Alicja Kornasiewicz Chairman
Matthew Eyre Chief Operating Officer
Nisan Cohen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Eric Hartley Senat Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-77.85%850
TUI AG-73.89%2 053
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.-6.63%1 989
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.0.00%1 668
CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED-21.41%1 247
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED-29.41%1 099
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group