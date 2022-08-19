Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Cineworld Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CINE   GB00B15FWH70

CINEWORLD GROUP PLC

(CINE)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-08-19 am EDT
4.069 GBX   -58.27%
12:40pEuropean Shares Close Lower; FTSE 100 Edges Up on Surprise Retail Growth
MT
12:22pFTSE 100 Closes Friday Up Slightly After Pound Strength Collapses
DJ
10:09aSeveral US Theatre Stocks Slide After London-Listed Cineworld Group Reportedly Plans Bankruptcy Filing
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Communications Services Down on Risk Aversion -- Communications Services Roundup

08/19/2022 | 05:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Communications services companies fell sharply, as traders rotated out of high-risk sectors.

Cineworld Group, the owner of Regal Cinemas, is preparing to file for bankruptcy within weeks after struggling to rebuild attendance from pandemic lows.

A Justice Department lawyer delivered closing arguments Friday in an antitrust challenge to Penguin Random House's planned acquisition of rival publisher Simon & Schuster, a test for the Biden administration's aggressive approach to challenging corporate mergers.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-19-22 1711ET

All news about CINEWORLD GROUP PLC
12:40pEuropean Shares Close Lower; FTSE 100 Edges Up on Surprise Retail Growth
MT
12:22pFTSE 100 Closes Friday Up Slightly After Pound Strength Collapses
DJ
10:09aSeveral US Theatre Stocks Slide After London-Listed Cineworld Group Reportedly Plans Ba..
MT
08:41aCineworld Group Falls 21% Amid Reports of Impending Bankruptcy
MT
08:30aUK's Cineworld preparing to file for bankruptcy - WSJ
RE
08:13aCineworld Group Prepares For Bankruptcy Filing - WSJ
RE
08:13a- cineworld group prepares for bankruptcy filing - wsj…
RE
04:57aUK midcaps log worst week since early July on recession angst
RE
08/18AMC Entertainment CEO Aron 'Optimistic' on Q4, FY 2023 Demand
MT
08/17FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.27% on Inflation Worries, Profit-Taking
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CINEWORLD GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 056 M 3 610 M 3 610 M
Net income 2022 -80,6 M -95,2 M -95,2 M
Net Debt 2022 6 749 M 7 972 M 7 972 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,77x
Yield 2022 42,0%
Capitalization 55,9 M 66,0 M 66,0 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,23x
EV / Sales 2023 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 25 686
Free-Float 64,5%
Chart CINEWORLD GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Cineworld Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CINEWORLD GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 4,07 GBX
Average target price 42,88 GBX
Spread / Average Target 954%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Moshe Joseph Greidinger Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Nisan Cohen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alicja Kornasiewicz Chairman
Matthew Eyre Chief Operating Officer
Arni Samuelsson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-69.52%161
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.-29.08%9 969
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.-25.71%3 820
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.5.71%2 014
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED3.59%1 715
PVR LIMITED47.73%1 470