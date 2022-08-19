Communications Services Down on Risk Aversion -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies fell sharply, as traders rotated out of high-risk sectors.

Cineworld Group, the owner of Regal Cinemas, is preparing to file for bankruptcy within weeks after struggling to rebuild attendance from pandemic lows.

A Justice Department lawyer delivered closing arguments Friday in an antitrust challenge to Penguin Random House's planned acquisition of rival publisher Simon & Schuster, a test for the Biden administration's aggressive approach to challenging corporate mergers.

