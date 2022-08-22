Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Cineworld Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CINE   GB00B15FWH70

CINEWORLD GROUP PLC

(CINE)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:04 2022-08-22 am EDT
3.979 GBX   -2.21%
06:07aMARKETMIND : Yuan, euro and pound head down the Hole
RE
04:51aUK midcaps at three-week low as recession fears grow
RE
03:34aCineworld Weighs US Bankruptcy Filing on Mounting Concerns Over Near-Term Liquidity
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Marketmind: Yuan, euro and pound head down the Hole

08/22/2022 | 06:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Euro, Hong Kong dollar, U.S. dollar, Japanese yen, pound and Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration

A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan.

Global central banks are scattering again, propelling a resurgent U.S. dollar to its highest in almost two years against China's yuan and back through parity against the euro.

As the Federal Reserve faces an unenviable task of trying to sober up heady summer markets at its annual Jackson Hole conference this week, China's central bank took the opposite direction on Monday by cutting key interest rates.

Europe's policymakers are caught in the middle with blinding energy prices that both spur inflation and interest rate anxiety and also deepening winter recession fears.

Those worries were underlined by weekend news that Russia's state energy giant Gazprom plans to halt natural gas supplies to Europe for three days later this month, while Bundesbank chief Joachim Nagel said the European Central Bank must keep raising rates even if a recession in Germany is increasingly likely.

Even though crude oil prices edged lower on Monday, benchmark European natural gas prices jumped another 10% and are now almost 600% higher than a year ago.

With August business sentiment readings and minutes from the ECB's most recent meeting due later in the week, the euro fell back to parity against the dollar for the first time in over a month and sterling skidded lower too.

Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields briefly topped 3% earlier for the first time since July, but bond yields everywhere slipped back quickly as stock markets suffered again. European indices dropped almost 2%, Wall St futures were down more than 1% and the VIX volatility index was at its highest in three weeks.

While markets are still evenly split on the size of next month's Fed hike between 50 basis points and 75bp, they expect Fed chief Jerome Powell on Friday to warn financial markets against presuming an early halt or reversal of the tightening campaign and also potentially to offer more detail about the Fed's balance sheet reduction.

But with the inflation picture darkening in Europe, futures and swaps markets there are starting to price more aggressive ECB and Bank of England rate rises ahead too.

In the corporate world, Britain's Cineworld said it was considering a possible bankruptcy filing in the United States as the world's second-largest cinema chain operator struggles with near term liquidity.

Graphic: Yuan slides https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/byprjydwqpe/One.PNG

Key developments that should provide more direction to U.S. markets later on Monday:

* Chicago Fed's July activity index

* U.S. Earnings: Zoom, Palo Alto Networks

(By Mike Dolan, editing by Susan Fenton mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com. Twitter: @reutersMikeD)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.77% 0.6905 Delayed Quote.7.25%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.49% 0.69106 Delayed Quote.-5.34%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.20% 1.1794 Delayed Quote.-0.97%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.12% 1.18019 Delayed Quote.-12.58%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.37% 0.769414 Delayed Quote.10.17%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.15% 0.7694 Delayed Quote.-2.77%
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC -2.22% 3.979 Delayed Quote.-87.28%
ENERGY S.P.A. -0.58% 2.565 Delayed Quote.0.00%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.29% 1.00063 Delayed Quote.-11.75%
GAZPROM 0.04% 198 End-of-day quote.-42.32%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.30% 0.012503 Delayed Quote.5.71%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.06% 0.012522 Delayed Quote.-6.81%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.54% 96.1 Delayed Quote.24.16%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.46% 0.62017 Delayed Quote.-9.74%
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC. -0.84% 513.51 Delayed Quote.-7.77%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.34% 494.2999 Real-time Quote.20.25%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 2.36% 446.2029 Real-time Quote.149.73%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.35% 6.85514 Delayed Quote.7.31%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.29% 0.99937 Delayed Quote.13.22%
WTI 0.46% 89.816 Delayed Quote.20.45%
All news about CINEWORLD GROUP PLC
06:07aMARKETMIND : Yuan, euro and pound head down the Hole
RE
04:51aUK midcaps at three-week low as recession fears grow
RE
03:34aCineworld Weighs US Bankruptcy Filing on Mounting Concerns Over Near-Term Liquidity
MT
03:22aBritain's Cineworld Gains 6% as It Mulls US Bankruptcy Filing
MT
03:21aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil stocks drag FTSE 100 lower on recession fears
RE
03:12aFROM CHASING DEALS TO TURNING OFF SC : Cineworld on the brink
RE
02:27aBritain's Cineworld Considers US Bankruptcy Filing
MT
02:15aCineworld mulls filing for bankruptcy in the United States
RE
02:06aCineworld mulls filing for bankruptcy in the United States
RE
02:04aCINEWORLD : Strategic options include a possible voluntary ch…
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CINEWORLD GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 056 M 3 610 M 3 610 M
Net income 2022 -80,6 M -95,2 M -95,2 M
Net Debt 2022 6 749 M 7 972 M 7 972 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,77x
Yield 2022 42,0%
Capitalization 55,9 M 66,0 M 66,0 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,23x
EV / Sales 2023 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 25 686
Free-Float 64,5%
Chart CINEWORLD GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Cineworld Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CINEWORLD GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 4,07 GBX
Average target price 42,88 GBX
Spread / Average Target 954%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Moshe Joseph Greidinger Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Nisan Cohen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alicja Kornasiewicz Chairman
Matthew Eyre Chief Operating Officer
Arni Samuelsson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-87.28%66
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.-33.75%9 313
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.-25.71%3 763
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.0.93%1 923
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED4.87%1 716
PVR LIMITED39.32%1 382