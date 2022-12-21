Advanced search
    CINE   GB00B15FWH70

CINEWORLD GROUP PLC

(CINE)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-12-21 am EST
3.960 GBX   -5.26%
12:14pOdeon owner AMC pulls out of talks to buy cinemas from Cineworld
AN
10:35aCineworld Group Shares Fall as AMC Reveals Collapsed Talks for Theater Assets
MT
08:52aAMC Entertainment Ends Negotiations to Buy Cineworld Assets
MT
Odeon owner AMC pulls out of talks to buy cinemas from Cineworld

12/21/2022 | 12:14pm EST
(Alliance News) - Odeon owner AMC Entertainment has revealed it was in talks to buy cinemas from troubled rival Cineworld Group PLC before backing out.

Cineworld, the world's second largest cinema chain, filed for bankruptcy protection in the US in September after being hit hard by weaker-than-expected summer audience numbers.

The company is exploring strategic options to secure its future.

Earlier this month, the group, which also operates the Picturehouse chain and runs 751 cinemas globally, said it plans to emerge from the bankruptcy intact and stressed it did not intend to auction off any parts of its business.

It came after reports smaller rival Vue was considering a merger deal.

On Wednesday, US cinema giant AMC posted documents which confirmed it was in talks to acquire "certain strategic theatre assets of Cineworld in the US and Europe" with lenders for the company.

"A definitive agreement with the lenders has not been reached regarding the terms of any proposal to be presented to the debtors in the Cineworld cases, and at this time negotiations are not continuing," AMC added.

AMC, whose shares have benefited from being considered as a "meme stock" over the past year, made gains in early trading in the US as a result.

Shares in Cineworld closed down 5.3% at 3.96 pence on Wednesday in London.

source: PA

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. 3.90% 5.2609 Delayed Quote.-70.61%
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC -5.26% 3.96 Delayed Quote.-86.93%
Financials
Sales 2022 3 085 M 3 741 M 3 741 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 7 440 M 9 024 M 9 024 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 57,4 M 69,6 M 69,6 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,43x
EV / Sales 2023 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 25 686
Free-Float 75,7%
Chart CINEWORLD GROUP PLC
Cineworld Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CINEWORLD GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,18 GBX
Average target price 69,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 1 563%
Managers and Directors
Moshe Joseph Greidinger Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Nisan Cohen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alicja Kornasiewicz Chairman
Matthew Eyre Chief Operating Officer
Arni Samuelsson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-86.93%70
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.-12.73%4 230
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.-70.61%2 625
EVT LIMITED-13.73%1 369
PVR LIMITED39.71%1 343
HENGDIAN ENTERTAINMENT CO.,LTD11.66%1 259