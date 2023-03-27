Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Cineworld Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CINE   GB00B15FWH70

CINEWORLD GROUP PLC

(CINE)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  12:35:03 2023-03-24 pm EDT
2.350 GBX   +3.07%
01:56aStocks seen up, but sentiment still cautious
AN
01:16aElliott Management eyes bid for part of Cineworld's operations
AN
01:13aElliot Preparing Offer for Cineworld Assets Outside UK, US
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stocks seen up, but sentiment still cautious

03/27/2023 | 01:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Stocks in London were set to open higher on Monday, recouping some of Friday's losses after further jitters in the banking sector.

IG says futures indicate the FTSE 100 to open up 53.3 points, 0.7%, at 7,458.75 on Monday. The large-cap index closed down 94.15 points, or 1.3%, at 7,405.45 on Friday but rose 1.0% for the week as a whole. It is down 2.0% in 2023 so far, however.

"As we look ahead to a new week as well as the end of the month and the end of the quarter, what was at one point set to be a positive start to 2023, could well turn out to be anything but, with all of the optimism of January and February, being replaced by concerns over financial and economic stability," said CMC Markets' Michael Hewson.

Banking stocks closed last week sharply lower, with Deutsche Bank bearing the brunt of the losses, falling 8.5% on Friday, as the price of its credit default swaps shot up. The stock is down 22% so far in 2023.

"So far, regulators and lawmakers have worked together to keep the crisis under control, and they have used all the help they could to do so. This particular element is keeping the hope alive that whatever the issue was with Deutsche Bank, lawmakers are going to address it, as there is simply too much to lose if things are left alone," said Naeem Aslam of Zaye Capital Markets.

The dollar was mixed against major currencies in early trade.

Sterling was quoted at USD1.2235 early Monday, up slightly from USD1.2222 at the London equities close on Friday. The euro traded at USD1.0768, higher than USD1.0753. Against the yen, the dollar was quoted at JPY130.83, up versus JPY130.69.

In UK company news, US activist investment firm Elliott Management is planning to take over beleaguered cinema chain Cineworld Group PLC's operations outside of the UK and the US, Sky News reported on Saturday.

Citing "insiders", Sky News said that Elliott has tabled a bid for the Brentford, London-based firm's operations in eastern Europe and Israel.

Elliott had explored a bid for the whole of Cineworld, but its most recent proposal excludes its UK and US operations, Sky said.

Stocks in New York ended higher on Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.4%, the S&P 500 up 0.6% and the Nasdaq Composite up 0.3%.

The US will likely enter a recession this year and face high inflation well into 2024, a majority of economists predicted in their response to a semi-annual survey. More than two-thirds of respondents to the National Association for Business Economics Policy Survey also see inflation remaining above 4% at the end of this year.

In Asia on Monday, stocks were mixed. The Nikkei 225 index in Tokyo was up 0.5%. In China, the Shanghai Composite was down 0.7%, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was down 0.7%. The S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney closed up 0.1%.

Gold was quoted at USD1,972.50 an ounce early Monday in London, lower than USD1,984.10 late on Friday. Brent oil was trading at USD75.12 a barrel, up from USD74.07.

Monday's economic calendar has the Ifo German business climate index at 0900 BST. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks at 1800 BST.

Monday's corporate calendar has a trading statement from cruise ship operator Carnival and annual results from coal miner Thungela Resources and dining chain Tortilla Mexican Grill.

By Elizabeth Winter, Alliance News senior markets reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.10% 0.61775 Delayed Quote.-3.15%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.00% 87.094 Delayed Quote.-2.14%
BRENT OIL -0.03% 74.91 Delayed Quote.-12.14%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.05% 1.13653 Delayed Quote.0.34%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.02% 160.208 Delayed Quote.1.30%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.07% 1.22336 Delayed Quote.1.53%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.10% 0.676498 Delayed Quote.-2.46%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.05% 95.352 Delayed Quote.-1.40%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.01% 0.72816 Delayed Quote.-1.24%
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC 3.07% 2.35 Delayed Quote.-35.48%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -8.53% 8.54 Delayed Quote.-19.34%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL 0.41% 32237.53 Real-time Quote.-2.74%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.05% 140.967 Delayed Quote.1.02%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.12% 1.07642 Delayed Quote.1.24%
FTSE 100 -1.26% 7405.45 Delayed Quote.-0.62%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.02% 0.011284 Delayed Quote.-0.60%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 0.05% 1.588764 Delayed Quote.0.33%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.01% 0.01215 Delayed Quote.0.59%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.24% 0.7006 Delayed Quote.-0.71%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) -1.94% 1082.92 Real-time Quote.2.77%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 0.31% 11823.96 Real-time Quote.12.97%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.08% 81.204 Delayed Quote.-1.83%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.10% 0.62009 Delayed Quote.-1.64%
NIKKEI 225 -0.13% 27385.25 Real-time Quote.4.95%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) -1.18% 1502.26 Real-time Quote.-1.13%
S&P/ASX 200 0.10% 6962 Real-time Quote.-1.19%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -0.39% 3656.67 Real-time Quote.3.61%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -0.45% 3454.57 Real-time Quote.0.72%
THUNGELA RESOURCES LIMITED -0.89% 195.77 End-of-day quote.-31.71%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.10% 0.929005 Delayed Quote.-1.22%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.07% 130.958 Delayed Quote.-0.19%
WTI 0.03% 69.686 Delayed Quote.-13.60%
All news about CINEWORLD GROUP PLC
01:56aStocks seen up, but sentiment still cautious
AN
01:16aElliott Management eyes bid for part of Cineworld's operations
AN
01:13aElliot Preparing Offer for Cineworld Assets Outside UK, US
MT
03/25Activist Investor Elliott Management Is Interested In Acquiring Cineworld's Operations ..
RE
03/25Activist investor elliott management is interested in acquiring…
RE
03/16Vue International's bid for Cineworld stalls - Sky News
RE
03/07Picturehouse Founder Reportedly in Talks to Buy Back Chain from Cineworld
CI
03/07Picturehouse founder in talks to buy back chain from Cineworld - Sky News
RE
02/28'Triangle of Sadness' director Ostlund named Cannes Film Festival jury president
RE
02/24FTSE 100 Ends Week Down as US Inflation Rise Hits Stocks Globally
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CINEWORLD GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 805 M - -
Net income 2021 -566 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 876 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,78x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 39,5 M 39,5 M -
EV / Sales 2020 11,2x
EV / Sales 2021 5,25x
Nbr of Employees 25 686
Free-Float 75,7%
Chart CINEWORLD GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Cineworld Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CINEWORLD GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,35 GBX
Average target price 115,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 4 794%
Managers and Directors
Moshe Joseph Greidinger Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Nisan Cohen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alicja Kornasiewicz Chairman
Matthew Eyre Chief Operating Officer
Arni Samuelsson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-35.48%39
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.-1.57%4 506
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.9.83%2 321
PVR LIMITED-12.44%1 791
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.54.97%1 591
HENGDIAN ENTERTAINMENT CO.,LTD3.93%1 415
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer