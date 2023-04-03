UK's Cineworld terminates sale process for U.S., UK businesses

April 3 (Reuters) - Movie chain operator Cineworld Group
said on Monday it has terminated the sale process for
its U.S., UK and Ireland businesses after failing to find an
all-cash buyer, and has reached a conditional deal with lenders
to exit bankruptcy.
The company, which is under Chapter 11 bankruptcy
protection, said it will continue to consider proposals for the
sale of its 'Rest of World' business.
