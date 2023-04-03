Advanced search
UK's Cineworld terminates sale process for U.S., UK businesses

04/03/2023
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: People enter a Cineworld cinema following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) near Manchester

(Reuters) - Movie chain operator Cineworld Group said on Monday it has terminated the sale process for its U.S., UK and Ireland businesses after failing to find an all-cash buyer, and has reached a conditional deal with lenders to exit bankruptcy.

The company, which is under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, said it will continue to consider proposals for the sale of its 'Rest of World' business.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)


© Reuters 2023
