    CINE   GB00B15FWH70

CINEWORLD GROUP PLC

(CINE)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-08-16 am EDT
20.80 GBX   +0.19%
UK's Cineworld warns low footfall at theatres to persist
RE
08/03Imax, Cineworld Expand Partnership to Upgrade, Open Imax Locations Globally
MT
05/10Cineworld Secures Waiver for Debt Payments to Former Regal Shareholders
MT
UK's Cineworld warns low footfall at theatres to persist

08/17/2022 | 02:15am EDT
(Reuters) - Britain's Cineworld Group on Wednesday warned that admission levels at its theatres are likely to stay lower than expected until November, hurting the company in the near term.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


Financials
Sales 2022 3 041 M 3 680 M 3 680 M
Net income 2022 -50,6 M -61,3 M -61,3 M
Net Debt 2022 6 712 M 8 121 M 8 121 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,14x
Yield 2022 7,01%
Capitalization 286 M 346 M 346 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,30x
EV / Sales 2023 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 25 686
Free-Float 64,5%
Managers and Directors
Moshe Joseph Greidinger Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Nisan Cohen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alicja Kornasiewicz Chairman
Matthew Eyre Chief Operating Officer
Arni Samuelsson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-34.98%346
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.-8.79%12 822
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.-24.94%3 819
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.9.00%2 077
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED-1.15%1 735
PVR LIMITED55.15%1 526