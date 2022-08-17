Log in
Equities
United Kingdom
London Stock Exchange
Cineworld Group plc
News
Summary
CINE
GB00B15FWH70
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC
(CINE)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange -
11:35 2022-08-16 am EDT
20.80
GBX
+0.19%
02:15a
UK's Cineworld warns low footfall at theatres to persist
RE
08/03
Imax, Cineworld Expand Partnership to Upgrade, Open Imax Locations Globally
MT
05/10
Cineworld Secures Waiver for Debt Payments to Former Regal Shareholders
MT
08/17/2022 | 02:15am EDT
(Reuters) - Britain's Cineworld Group on Wednesday warned that admission levels at its theatres are likely to stay lower than expected until November, hurting the company in the near term.
(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
© Reuters 2022
Financials
GBP
USD
Sales 2022
3 041 M
3 680 M
3 680 M
Net income 2022
-50,6 M
-61,3 M
-61,3 M
Net Debt 2022
6 712 M
8 121 M
8 121 M
P/E ratio 2022
-6,14x
Yield 2022
7,01%
Capitalization
286 M
346 M
346 M
EV / Sales 2022
2,30x
EV / Sales 2023
1,95x
Nbr of Employees
25 686
Free-Float
64,5%
More Financials
Technical analysis trends CINEWORLD GROUP PLC
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
9
Last Close Price
20,80 GBX
Average target price
49,44 GBX
Spread / Average Target
138%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Moshe Joseph Greidinger
Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Nisan Cohen
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alicja Kornasiewicz
Chairman
Matthew Eyre
Chief Operating Officer
Arni Samuelsson
Independent Non-Executive Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC
-34.98%
346
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.
-8.79%
12 822
WANDA FILM HOLDING CO., LTD.
-24.94%
3 819
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC.
9.00%
2 077
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED
-1.15%
1 735
PVR LIMITED
55.15%
1 526
More Results
