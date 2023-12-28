Item 3.01. Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

On December 26, 2023, Cingulate Inc. (the "Company," "we" or "us") received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Staff (the "Staff") of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") indicating that, based upon the resignation of three members of our Board of Directors on December 12, 2023 and December 13, 2023, we no longer comply with Nasdaq's independent director, audit committee, compensation committee and independent director oversight of director nominations requirements as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5605 (the "Independent Director Rule"). The Staff indicated that this non-compliance serves as additional and separate bases for desilting of our securities from Nasdaq.

As previously disclosed, on November 14, 2023, we received a letter from Nasdaq indicating that, based upon our continued non-compliance the minimum stockholders' equity requirement in Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) (the "Minimum Stockholders' Equity Rule") for continued listing on Nasdaq, the Staff had determined to delist our securities from Nasdaq. We timely requested a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the "Panel") and Nasdaq granted our request.

At the Panel hearing, which is expected to take place in February 2024, we will submit our plan to regain compliance, as well as our ability to sustain long-term compliance, with all applicable requirements for continued listing on Nasdaq, including compliance with the Minimum Stockholders' Equity Rule and the Independent Director Rule.

The delisting action by the Staff will be stayed pending the Panel hearing and the expiration of any additional extension period granted by the Panel following the hearing. We intend to continue to take definitive steps in an effort to evidence compliance with the Minimum Stockholders' Equity Rule, the Independent Director Rule and other Nasdaq listing requirements; however, there can be no assurance that the Panel will grant our request for continued listing or that we will be able to evidence compliance with the Minimum Stockholders' Equity Rule, the Independent Director Rule and other Nasdaq listing requirements within any extension period that may be granted by the Panel.