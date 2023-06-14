Advanced search
    CING   US17248W1053

CINGULATE INC.

(CING)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  02:56:16 2023-06-14 pm EDT
0.9800 USD   -2.00%
Cingulate to Participate in the Healthcare Virtual Conference Part II Presented by Maxim Group and Hosted by M-Vest

06/14/2023 | 03:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KANSAS CITY, Kan., June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release™ (PTR™) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of next-generation pharmaceutical products, today announced that Chairman and CEO Shane J. Schaffer, Pharm D, has been invited to participate in the Healthcare Virtual Conference Part II, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest.  The three-day conference will kick off Tuesday, June 20th at 9:00 AM EST, and conclude on Thursday, June 22nd. 

Dr. Schaffer will partake in a company discussion on Thursday, June 22nd at 10:30 AM EST.

The conference will be hosted live on M-Vest. To attend, sign up to become an M-Vest member: Click Here to Reserve your seat   

About the Healthcare Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim and Hosted by M-Vest
The exponential growth in knowledge and expertise in science and medicine continues to drive opportunities in the healthcare space. These include multiple therapeutic categories and emerging technologies, which our presenting companies at this year’s Maxim Healthcare Conference are focused on, and for many, that includes key data-driven events in 2023. Maxim Senior Analysts will host a wide range of biotechnology and medical device companies in a series of presentations and interactive discussions with CEOs and key management. We will also be hosting several topical industry panels that promise to be timely and engaging.

About Cingulate®
Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING), is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary PTR™ drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of next-generation pharmaceutical products, designed to improve the lives of patients suffering from frequently diagnosed conditions characterized by burdensome daily dosing regimens and suboptimal treatment outcomes. With an initial focus on the treatment of neurological disorders, Cingulate is identifying and evaluating additional therapeutic areas where PTR™ technology may be employed to develop future product candidates, including to treat anxiety disorders. Cingulate is headquartered in Kansas City. For more information visit Cingulate.com.

Investor Contact:
Thomas Dalton
Vice President, Investor & Public Relations, Cingulate
913-942-2301
TDalton@cingulate.com

Matt Kreps
Darrow Associates Investor Relations
214-597-8200
mkreps@darrowir.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -23,6 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,68x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 11,7 M 11,7 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Capi. / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 64,1%
Chart CINGULATE INC.
Duration : Period :
Cingulate Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CINGULATE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,00 $
Average target price 6,00 $
Spread / Average Target 500%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shane J. Schaffer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Louis G. van Horn Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Raul R. Silva Chief Science Officer & Executive VP
Matthew N. Brams Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Laurie A. Myers Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CINGULATE INC.0.00%12
MODERNA, INC.-28.75%48 787
LONZA GROUP AG24.74%46 321
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.5.00%39 917
SEAGEN INC.52.71%36 798
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-18.75%24 599
