  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cingulate Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CING   US17248W1053

CINGULATE INC.

(CING)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/18 04:00:00 pm EDT
1.230 USD   -0.81%
05:20pCingulate to Present at H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
AQ
05/12CINGULATE INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/12Cingulate Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cingulate to Present at H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

05/18/2022 | 05:21pm EDT
KANSAS CITY, Kan., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release™ (PTR™) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of next-generation pharmaceutical products, today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Shane J. Schaffer, and Chief Medical Officer, Matthew Brams, M.D., will present a company overview at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, from 3:00-3:30 p.m. ET, at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel, Miami, FL.

A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed at: HCW - Cingulate Live Presentation. A replay will be available on the investor section of Cingulate’s website at Cingulate Events & Presentations for 90 days.

About Cingulate®
Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING), is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release™ (PTR™) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of next-generation pharmaceutical products, designed to improve the lives of patients suffering from frequently diagnosed conditions characterized by burdensome daily dosing regimens and suboptimal treatment outcomes. With an initial focus on the treatment of Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Cingulate is identifying and evaluating additional therapeutic areas where PTR technology may be employed to develop future product candidates, such as anxiety disorders.

Cingulate is headquartered in Kansas City, KS. For more information visit Cingulate.com

Investor Relations 
Thomas Dalton
Head of Investor & Public Relations, Cingulate, Inc.
(913) 942-2301
TDalton@cingulate.com

Matt Kreps
Darrow Associates
(214) 597-8200
mkreps@darrowir.com

Media Relations
Melyssa Weible
Elixir Health Public Relations
(201) 723-5805
mweible@elixirhealthpr.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -26,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,59x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 14,0 M 14,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 16
Free-Float 38,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shane J. Schaffer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Louis G. van Horn Chief Financial Officer
Raul R. Silva Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Matthew N. Brams Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Laurie A. Myers Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CINGULATE INC.-55.07%14
MODERNA, INC.-43.98%56 593
LONZA GROUP AG-27.42%41 313
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-26.74%39 122
SEAGEN INC.-5.21%26 976
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-32.47%17 002