CINCINNATI, September 12, 2023 - Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq:CTAS) today announced that it will release fiscal year 2024 first quarter results on Tuesday, September 26, 2023. The Company will conduct a conference call to address the financial results. A live webcast of the call will be available to individual investors and the public beginning at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.

The webcast will be available at www.cintas.com . Click on the webcast icon and then follow instructions. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website beginning approximately two hours after the completion of the live call and will remain available for two weeks.

About Cintas Corporation

