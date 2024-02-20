The business services leader continues to expand its footprint with its latest acquisition.

Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) has acquired SITEX, a Kentucky-based, family-owned supplier of uniform and facility service programs.

SITEX was founded by the Sights family in Henderson, Kentucky in 1961. Currently, Wes Sights serves as CEO of SITEX, which has five different locations servicing customers in a four-state region, including Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee.

“The Sights family has grown SITEX into a strong regional provider of quality apparel and facility service solutions to their customers in the central Midwest,” said Scott Garula, President and COO of Cintas’ Rental Division. “They’ve built a successful company with a well-earned reputation for delivering outstanding customer and employee experiences. We look forward to welcoming SITEX’s customers and employees to Cintas in the coming months.”

“Our customers and employees have always been and remain our primary focus for any decision we make,” said Wes Sights, CEO of SITEX. “The opportunity for SITEX to become part of the industry-leading Cintas team allows us to offer more services and products for our customers and capitalize on Cintas’ supply chain support while still delivering the highest level of service.”

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers’ facilities and employees clean, safe, and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, towels, restroom supplies, workplace water services, first aid and safety products, eye-wash stations, safety training, fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems and alarm service, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

