Cintas Announces 10th Annual Nationwide Custodian of the Year Contest

Nominate a hardworking school custodian through February 17

In the past few years, the role of school custodians has never been more important. To honor their hard work and dedication, Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) launches its 10th annual Cintas Custodian of the Year contest, which honors standout school custodians. Submit nominations at custodianoftheyear.com through February 17.

“Custodians take on a lot of responsibility to help provide a clean and healthy space for students, faculty and staff,” said Christiny Betsch, Marketing Manager, Cintas. “For the last nine years we’ve heard tremendous stories of custodians going above and beyond and look forward to continue honoring custodians in this tenth year of the contest.”

Cintas will award $10,000 to the winning custodian and $5,000 in Cintas and Rubbermaid products and services to the winner’s school. On top of that, the winner’s school will receive a facility assessment and consulting package from ISSA, The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association, valued at $30,000 and enrollment in the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) Fundamentals Online Course. The nine finalists who round out the Top 10 will receive $1,000 each on behalf of Cintas, a cleaning supply package from Rubbermaid and complimentary tuition to one ISSA Cleaning Management Institute (CMI) virtual training event, valued at $1,500. New this year, the Top 3 finalists will also receive an all-expense-paid trip for two to the ISSA Show North America in Las Vegas in November where they’ll be celebrated for their accomplishments.

“Despite long hours, custodians continue to show up for their students, faculty and others in their communities,” said John Barrett, Executive Director, ISSA. “ISSA has been in awe of their commitment, and we’re proud to work with Cintas to celebrate the best custodians across the U.S.”

Last year, Cintas Corporation awarded Lydell Henderson of Presidential Park Elementary School in Middletown, N.Y. as the 2022 Cintas Custodian of the Year. To celebrate Mr. Henderson, over 1,500 students and staff, in addition to his family, honored him with a surprise ceremony, complete with countless handmade signs from students and endless cheering and high-fives.

The Cintas Custodian of the Year contest is open to all elementary, middle, high school, college and university custodians who have worked at their school for at least two years. Nominations must be 500 words or less on why the nominee is deserving of the award and submitted by February 17. Cintas will announce the top 10 finalists on March 14. The public can vote for their favorite custodian through April 14, and the finalist with the most votes will be crowned Custodian of the Year at the end of April.

Rubbermaid Commercial Products’ Sr. Vice President Sales and Marketing, Robert Posthauer, added: “Custodians are the ones behind the scenes who ensure school facilities are welcoming learning environments. Without them, schools, universities and colleges wouldn’t be able to function properly. We’re delighted to again partner with Cintas as they celebrate the 10th Custodian of the Year awards to cherish school custodians.”

For more information about the Cintas Custodian of the Year contest, contact Brianna Fitzpatrick at bfitzpatrick@mulberrymc.com. A Custodian of the Year logo is available via email or Dropbox here.

About Cintas Corporation:

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers’ facilities and employees clean, safe, and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, safety training, fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems and alarm service, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. The company is also the creator of the Total Clean Program™ — a first-of-its-kind service that includes scheduled delivery of essential cleaning supplies, hygienically clean laundering, and sanitizing and disinfecting products and services. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

About ISSA:

With more than 10,500 members – including distributors, manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, wholesalers, building service contractors, in-house service providers, residential cleaners, and associated service members – ISSA is the world’s leading trade association for the cleaning industry. The association is committed to changing the way the world views cleaning by providing its members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment, and an improved bottom line. Headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., USA, the association has regional offices in Milan, Italy; Whitby, Canada; Parramatta, Australia; Seoul, South Korea; and Shanghai, China. For more information about ISSA, visit www.issa.com or call 800-225-4772 (North America) or 847-982-0800.

About Rubbermaid Commercial Products

Rubbermaid Commercial Products (RCP), headquartered in Huntersville, NC, is a manufacturer of innovative, solution-based products for commercial and institutional markets worldwide. Since 1968, RCP has pioneered technologies and system solutions in the categories of washroom and safety, cleaning, waste handling, material transport, and food services. RCP is part of Newell Brands’ global portfolio of leading brands and continues to develop innovative products. Visit www.rubbermaidcommercial.com to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230123005678/en/