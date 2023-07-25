CINCINNATI, July 25, 2023 - Cintas Corporation(Nasdaq: CTAS) announced that the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $1.35 per share of common stock payable on September 15, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2023. This represents a 17.4% increase compared to last fiscal year's dividend. Cintas has a strong record of returning capital to its shareholders and has consistently raised its dividend each year since Cintas' initial public offering 40 years ago in 1983.

Any future dividend declarations, including the amount of any dividends, are at the discretion of the Board of Directors and dependent upon then-existing conditions, including the Company's operating results and financial condition, capital requirements, contractual restrictions, business prospects and other factors that the Board of Directors may deem relevant.

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing a wide range of products and services that enhance our customers' image and help keep their facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best. With products and services including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and safety and compliance training, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor's 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

J. Michael Hansen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer - 513-972-2079

Jared S. Mattingley, Vice President - Treasurer & Investor Relations - 513-972-4195