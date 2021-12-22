Cintas : Announces Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results - Form 8-K

Cintas Corporation Announces

Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results





CINCINNATI, December 22, 2021 -- Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) today reported results for its fiscal 2022 second quarter ended November 30, 2021. Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was $1.92 billion compared to $1.76 billion in last year's second quarter, an increase of 9.4%. The organic revenue growth rate for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, which adjusts for the impacts of acquisitions, divestitures and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, was 9.3%.





Gross margin for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was $885.1 million compared to $819.9 million in last year's second quarter. Gross margin as a percentage of revenue was 46.0% for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to 46.7% in last year's second quarter. Labor expense increased due to investments for current and anticipated revenue growth, and energy-related expenses increased 40 basis points.





Operating income for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was $381.2 million compared to $352.9 million in last year's second quarter. Operating income as a percentage of revenue was 19.8% in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to 20.1% in last year's second quarter. Last year's second quarter operating income included an $18.0 million gain from the sale of certain Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment operating assets. The gain on sale was recorded in selling and administrative expenses. Excluding this gain, fiscal 2022 second quarter operating income as a percentage of revenue increased 70 basis points from 19.1% in last year's second quarter.





Net income was $294.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to $284.9 million in last year's second quarter. Second quarter of fiscal 2022 diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $2.76 compared to $2.62 in last year's second quarter. Last year's second quarter diluted EPS included $0.25 from the gain on sale of certain Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment operating assets and the related tax benefit. Excluding this impact, fiscal 2022 second quarter diluted EPS increased 16.5% from last year's diluted EPS of $2.37.





Todd M. Schneider, Cintas' President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are pleased with our second quarter financial results led by a strong revenue increase of 9.4%. Also, operating income and diluted EPS excluding last year's gain previously mentioned increased significantly despite U.S. inflation recently hitting a 39-year high and our investment in labor to support revenue growth. I am proud of the execution of our employee-partners in providing the products and services needed to help our customers get Ready for the Workday®."





Mr. Schneider concluded, "We are increasing our fiscal 2022 financial guidance. We are raising our annual revenue expectations from a range of $7.58 billion to $7.67 billion to a range of $7.63 billion to $7.70 billion and diluted EPS from a range of $10.60 to $10.90 to a range of $10.70 to $10.95. Please note the following regarding guidance:





•Our fiscal 2022 effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 19.0% compared to a rate of 13.7% for fiscal 2021. The higher effective tax rate negatively impacts fiscal 2022 diluted EPS guidance by about $0.72 and diluted EPS growth by about 700 basis points;

•Guidance does not include the impact of any future share buybacks; and

•Guidance assumes an uneven economic recovery caused by COVID-19. However, guidance does not contemplate significant COVID-19 pandemic-related setbacks such as stay-at-home orders or costs necessary to comply with government COVID-19 mandates."













Cintas





Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers' facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and safety training, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. The Company is also the creator of the Total Clean Program™ - a first-of-its-kind service that includes scheduled delivery of essential cleaning supplies, hygienically clean laundering, and sanitizing and disinfecting products and services. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor's 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.





Cintas will host a live webcast to review the fiscal 2022 second quarter results today at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time. The webcast will be available to the public on Cintas' website at www.Cintas.com. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call and will remain available for two weeks.





CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor from civil litigation for forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "estimates," "anticipates," "predicts," "projects," "plans," "expects," "intends," "target," "forecast," "believes," "seeks," "could," "should," "may" and "will" or the negative versions thereof and similar words, terms and expressions and by the context in which they are used. Such statements are based upon current expectations of Cintas and speak only as of the date made. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. We cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will be realized. These statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties, potentially inaccurate assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in or implied by this Press Release. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, the possibility of greater than anticipated operating costs including energy and fuel costs; lower sales volumes; loss of customers due to outsourcing trends; the performance and costs of integration of acquisitions; fluctuations in costs of materials and labor including increased medical costs; costs and possible effects of union organizing activities; failure to comply with government regulations concerning employment discrimination, employee pay and benefits and employee health and safety; the effect on operations of exchange rate fluctuations, tariffs and other political, economic and regulatory risks; uncertainties regarding any existing or newly-discovered expenses and liabilities related to environmental compliance and remediation; the cost, results and ongoing assessment of internal controls for financial reporting; the effect of new accounting pronouncements; disruptions caused by the inaccessibility of computer systems data, including cybersecurity risks; the initiation or outcome of litigation, investigations or other proceedings; higher assumed sourcing or distribution costs of products; the disruption of operations from catastrophic or extraordinary events including viral pandemics such as the COVID-19 coronavirus; the amount and timing of repurchases of our common stock, if any; changes in federal and state tax and labor laws; and the reactions of competitors in terms of price and service. Cintas undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to any forward-looking statements or to otherwise update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or to reflect events, circumstances or any other unanticipated developments arising after the date on which such statements are made. A further list and description of risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended May 31, 2021 and in our reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The risks and uncertainties described herein are not the only ones we may face. Additional risks and uncertainties presently not known to us, or that we currently believe to be immaterial, may also harm our business.





For additional information, contact:





J. Michael Hansen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer - 513-972-2079

Paul F. Adler, Vice President - Treasurer & Investor Relations - 513-972-4195













Cintas Corporation

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(In thousands except per share data)





Three Months Ended November 30,

2021 November 30,

2020 %

Change Revenue: Uniform rental and facility services $ 1,535,271 $ 1,410,488 8.8% Other 387,010 346,560 11.7% Total revenue 1,922,281 1,757,048 9.4% Costs and expenses: Cost of uniform rental and facility services 817,261 739,811 10.5% Cost of other 219,879 197,353 11.4% Selling and administrative expenses 503,913 467,012 7.9% Operating income 381,228 352,872 8.0% Interest income (56) (218) (74.3)% Interest expense 21,902 24,557 (10.8)% Income before income taxes 359,382 328,533 9.4% Income taxes 64,713 43,676 48.2% Net income $ 294,669 $ 284,857 3.4% Basic earnings per share $ 2.83 $ 2.69 5.2% Diluted earnings per share $ 2.76 $ 2.62 5.3% Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 103,646 104,999 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 106,122 107,981













Cintas Corporation

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(In thousands except per share data)





Six Months Ended November 30,

2021 November 30,

2020 %

Change Revenue: Uniform rental and facility services $ 3,043,447 $ 2,804,899 8.5% Other 775,784 698,723 11.0% Total revenue 3,819,231 3,503,622 9.0% Costs and expenses: Cost of uniform rental and facility services 1,596,562 1,455,223 9.7% Cost of other 434,772 402,314 8.1% Selling and administrative expenses 1,012,568 943,507 7.3% Operating income 775,329 702,578 10.4% Interest income (112) (282) (60.3)% Interest expense 43,756 49,107 (10.9)% Income before income taxes 731,685 653,753 11.9% Income taxes 105,837 68,891 53.6% Net income $ 625,848 $ 584,862 7.0% Basic earnings per share $ 6.02 $ 5.55 8.5% Diluted earnings per share $ 5.87 $ 5.40 8.7% Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 103,463 104,546 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 106,026 107,556













CINTAS CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL DATA





Gross Margin and Net Income Margin Results

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended November 30,

2021 November 30,

2020 November 30,

2021 November 30,

2020 Uniform rental and facility services

gross margin 46.8% 47.5% 47.5% 48.1% Other gross margin 43.2% 43.1% 44.0% 42.4% Total gross margin 46.0% 46.7% 46.8% 47.0% Net income margin 15.3% 16.2% 16.4% 16.7%





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Regulation G Disclosure





The press release contains non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. To supplement its consolidated condensed financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company provides the additional non-GAAP financial measures of operating income, earnings per diluted share and cash flow. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are appropriate to enhance understanding of its past performance as well as prospects for future performance. A reconciliation of the differences between these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP are shown in the tables within the narrative of the press release or below.





Operating Income Results





Three Months Ended November 30,

2021 % of Revenue November 30,

2020 % of Revenue Operating income $ 381,228 19.8% $ 352,872 20.1% Loss (gain) on sale of certain operating assets 49 (17,963) Operating income excluding above item $ 381,277 19.8% $ 334,909 19.1% Six Months Ended November 30,

2021 % of Revenue November 30,

2020 % of Revenue Operating income $ 775,329 20.3% $ 702,578 20.1% Gain on sale of certain operating assets (12,129) (17,963) Operating income excluding above item $ 763,200 20.0% $ 684,615 19.5%













Earnings Per Share Results





Three Months Ended November 30,

2021 November 30,

2020 Growth vs.

Fiscal 2021 Diluted EPS $ 2.76 $ 2.62 5.3% Pre-tax gain and the related tax benefit on sale of certain

operating assets 0.00 (0.25) Diluted EPS excluding above item $ 2.76 $ 2.37 16.5% Six Months Ended November 30,

2021 November 30,

2020 Growth vs.

Fiscal 2021 Diluted EPS $ 5.87 $ 5.40 8.7% Pre-tax gain and the related tax benefit on sale of certain

operating assets (0.09) (0.25) Diluted EPS excluding above item $ 5.78 $ 5.15 12.2%





Computation of Free Cash Flow





Six Months Ended November 30,

2021 November 30,

2020 Net cash provided by operations $ 593,782 $ 572,964 Capital expenditures (108,629) (57,659) Free cash flow $ 485,153 $ 515,305





Management uses free cash flow to assess the financial performance of the Company. Management believes that free cash flow is useful to investors because it relates the operating cash flow of the Company to the capital that is spent to continue, improve and grow business operations.













SUPPLEMENTAL SEGMENT DATA





Uniform Rental

and Facility Services First Aid

and Safety Services All

Other Corporate Total For the three months ended November 30, 2021 Revenue $ 1,535,271 $ 202,160 $ 184,850 $ - $ 1,922,281 Gross margin $ 718,010 $ 88,034 $ 79,097 $ - $ 885,141 Selling and administrative expenses $ 380,395 $ 65,957 $ 57,561 $ - $ 503,913 Interest income $ - $ - $ - $ (56) $ (56) Interest expense $ - $ - $ - $ 21,902 $ 21,902 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 337,615 $ 22,077 $ 21,536 $ (21,846) $ 359,382 For the three months ended November 30, 2020 Revenue $ 1,410,488 $ 194,419 $ 152,141 $ - $ 1,757,048 Gross margin $ 670,677 $ 83,597 $ 65,610 $ - $ 819,884 Selling and administrative expenses $ 355,068 $ 62,091 $ 49,853 $ - $ 467,012 Interest income $ - $ - $ - $ (218) $ (218) Interest expense $ - $ - $ - $ 24,557 $ 24,557 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 315,609 $ 21,506 $ 15,757 $ (24,339) $ 328,533 For the six months ended November 30, 2021 Revenue $ 3,043,447 $ 401,276 $ 374,508 $ - $ 3,819,231 Gross margin $ 1,446,885 $ 177,309 $ 163,703 $ - $ 1,787,897 Selling and administrative expenses $ 779,888 $ 129,504 $ 103,176 $ - $ 1,012,568 Interest income $ - $ - $ - $ (112) $ (112) Interest expense $ - $ - $ - $ 43,756 $ 43,756 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 666,997 $ 47,805 $ 60,527 $ (43,644) $ 731,685 For the six months ended November 30, 2020 Revenue $ 2,804,899 $ 398,899 $ 299,824 $ - $ 3,503,622 Gross margin $ 1,349,676 $ 165,701 $ 130,708 $ - $ 1,646,085 Selling and administrative expenses $ 719,039 $ 125,668 $ 98,800 $ - $ 943,507 Interest income $ - $ - $ - $ (282) $ (282) Interest expense $ - $ - $ - $ 49,107 $ 49,107 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 630,637 $ 40,033 $ 31,908 $ (48,825) $ 653,753













Cintas Corporation

Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets

(In thousands except per share data)





November 30,

2021 May 31,

2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 113,170 $ 493,640 Accounts receivable, net 975,442 901,710 Inventories, net 464,864 481,797 Uniforms and other rental items in service 876,065 810,104 Income taxes, current 89,135 22,282 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 136,798 133,776 Total current assets 2,655,474 2,843,309 Property and equipment, net 1,299,375 1,318,438 Investments 289,123 274,616 Goodwill 2,931,307 2,913,069 Service contracts, net 391,609 408,445 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 155,677 168,532 Other assets, net 294,845 310,414 $ 8,017,410 $ 8,236,823 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 240,322 $ 230,786 Accrued compensation and related liabilities 180,772 241,469 Accrued liabilities 597,171 518,910 Operating lease liabilities, current 43,156 43,850 Debt due within one year 1,116,507 899,070 Total current liabilities 2,177,928 1,934,085 Long-term liabilities: Debt due after one year 1,343,367 1,642,833 Deferred income taxes 405,871 386,647 Operating lease liabilities 118,892 130,774 Accrued liabilities 408,225 454,637 Total long-term liabilities 2,276,355 2,614,891 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, no par value:

100,000 shares authorized, none outstanding - - Common stock, no par value, and paid-in capital: 425,000,000 shares authorized FY 2022: 190,475,781 issued and 103,664,439 outstanding FY 2021: 189,071,185 issued and 104,061,391 outstanding 1,686,293 1,516,202 Retained earnings 8,305,076 7,877,015 Treasury stock: FY 2022: 86,811,342 shares FY 2021: 85,009,794 shares (6,400,984) (5,736,258) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (27,258) 30,888 Total shareholders' equity 3,563,127 3,687,847 $ 8,017,410 $ 8,236,823













Cintas Corporation

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Six Months Ended November 30,

2021 November 30,

2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 625,848 $ 584,862 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 122,274 121,096 Amortization of intangible assets and capitalized contract costs 74,365 71,558 Stock-based compensation 60,893 57,602 Gain on sale of operating assets (12,129) (17,963) Deferred income taxes 29,941 (23,099) Change in current assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions of businesses: Accounts receivable, net (77,343) (39,892) Inventories, net 13,406 (124,949) Uniforms and other rental items in service (69,513) (2,914) Prepaid expenses and other current assets and capitalized contract costs (47,978) (57,295) Accounts payable 11,400 42,228 Accrued compensation and related liabilities (59,988) 23,809 Accrued liabilities and other (10,519) 21,570 Income taxes, current (66,875) (83,649) Net cash provided by operating activities 593,782 572,964 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (108,629) (57,659) Purchases of investments (5,967) (7,205) Proceeds from sale of operating assets, net of cash disposed 15,347 23,426 Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (45,670) (6,932) Other, net (6,676) (2,872) Net cash used in investing activities (151,595) (51,242) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance of commercial paper, net 167,000 - Repayment of debt (250,000) - Proceeds from exercise of stock-based compensation awards 109,198 107,530 Dividends paid (177,949) - Repurchase of common stock (664,726) (71,382) Other, net (3,399) (1,687) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (819,876) 34,461 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,781) 1,590 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (380,470) 557,773 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 493,640 145,402 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 113,170 $ 703,175



