Cintas : Celebrates 2020 Custodian of the Year Winner in Albertville

Howell Beasley to be honored during Albertville High School’s homecoming pep rally on Oct. 1

Each year Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) hosts the Custodian of the Year contest, which shines a spotlight on hardworking custodians across the U.S. In partnership with ISSA, The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association, and Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Cintas crowned Howell Beasley of Albertville Kindergarten and Pre-K as this year’s winner. The celebration will take place during a pep rally following Albertville High School’s homecoming parade on Oct. 1 at 6:15 p.m.

“Although the COVID-19 pandemic forced us to cancel our original celebration for Howell, we still wanted to find a way to give him the recognition he deserves,” said Christiny Betsch, marketing manager, Cintas. “We’re thrilled to honor Howell in front of the Albertville community that rallied and voted to help him win.”

Howell’s unwavering dedication and pride in his work has left a positive impact on students past and present for nearly 40 years, which makes him an integral part of not only the Albertville Kindergarten & Pre-K school, but the entire Albertville community. Howell received a $10,000 cash prize and the school received $5,000 in products and services from Cintas and Rubbermaid Commercial Products, along with a comprehensive training and development package from ISSA valued at $20,000.

The Cintas Custodian of the Year contest was created to celebrate custodians who go above and beyond to support school cleanliness and student well-being. Often the heart of the school, custodians work tirelessly to keep school environments clean and safe for students and deserved to be recognized for their contributions.

For more information about the Cintas Custodian of the Year contest, visit https://www.custodianoftheyear.com/

