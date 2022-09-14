Advanced search
    CTAS   US1729081059

CINTAS CORPORATION

(CTAS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:13 2022-09-14 am EDT
407.19 USD   -0.36%
09:51aCintas Corporation Announces Webcast for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results
BU
09/13Cintas Presents $50,000 in Awards to Local Cincinnati Charities
BU
08/22Nominations Open for 2022 Cintas S.H.I.N.E. Awards Honoring Professional Housekeepers
BU
Cintas Corporation Announces Webcast for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results

09/14/2022 | 09:51am EDT
Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq:CTAS) today announced that it will release fiscal year 2023 first quarter results on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. The Company will conduct a conference call to address the financial results. A live webcast of the call will be available to individual investors and the public beginning at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

The webcast will be available at www.Cintas.com. Click on the webcast icon and then follow instructions. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website beginning approximately two hours after the completion of the live call and will remain available for two weeks.

About Cintas Corporation

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers’ facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and safety training, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. The company is also the creator of the Total Clean Program — a first-of-its-kind service that includes scheduled delivery of essential cleaning supplies, hygienically clean laundering, and sanitizing and disinfecting products and services. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 8 496 M - -
Net income 2023 1 266 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 684 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 33,5x
Yield 2023 1,03%
Capitalization 41 699 M 41 699 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,22x
EV / Sales 2024 4,88x
Nbr of Employees 43 000
Free-Float 45,1%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 408,64 $
Average target price 429,08 $
Spread / Average Target 5,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Todd M. Schneider President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Michael Hansen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Scott Douglas Farmer Executive Chairman
Matt Hough Senior Director-Information Technology
Christy Nageleisen Chief Compliance Officer, VP-Environment & Social
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CINTAS CORPORATION-3.22%41 699
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-25.97%17 153
EDENRED SE24.08%12 553
BUREAU VERITAS SA-14.05%11 348
LG CORP.0.87%9 307
GENPACT LIMITED-13.72%8 404