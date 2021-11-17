Cintas Corporation Earns 2022 Military Friendly® Employer Bronze Designation

The industry leader in business services is again recognized for its efforts to create sustainable economic benefits to the military community, including its Military Friendly Supplier Diversity Program recognition

Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) announced today that it has earned the 2022 Military Friendly® Employer Bronze designation and the 2022 Military Friendly Supplier Diversity Program designation.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly Employer designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,000 companies participated in the Military Friendly survey.

Methodology, criteria and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Counsel of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization’s survey score with an assessment of the organization’s ability to meet thresholds for Applicant, New Hire, Retention, Employee Turnover and Promotion & Advancement of veterans and military employees.

As a Bronze designation in 2022, Cintas scored within 30% of the 10th best Employer in the “Over $5 Billion” company survey category. There are 308 companies designed as 2022 Military Friendly Employers.

“Military-affiliated employee-partners are great fits in our Cintas culture, and their strengths in key characteristics like teamwork, work ethic, self-motivation and critical thinking lend themselves well to success in our business,” said Max Langenkamp, Cintas Sr. Vice President of Human Resources and Chief Diversity Officer. “We’ve made a commitment to fostering a diverse workforce, and to us at Cintas, that means a cultivating a workforce filled with a broad array of backgrounds, experiences and perspectives – including military-affiliated employee-partners.

“While we’re pleased to again be recognized as a Military Friendly Employer, and especially honored to be recognized with the organization’s Bronze distinction this year, we also recognize that progress never stops in terms of sustaining a diverse workforce. We’ll continue to look for ways to integrate military-affiliated employee-partners and programs into our business,” Langenkamp said.

“Companies earning the Military Friendly Employers designation create and elevate the standard for military programs across the globe, they have invested in substantive programs to recruit, retain and advance the veterans and service members within their organizations,” Said Kayla Lopez, Director of Military Partnerships, Military Friendly. “To them, hiring veterans and servicemembers is more than just the right thing to do, it makes good business sense.”

Along with the other 2022 Military Friendly Employers, Cintas will be featured in the December issues of G.I. Jobs® magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.com.

In addition to being recognized as a Military Friendly Employer, Cintas also earned recognition on 2022 The Military Friendly Supplier Diversity list. This designation identifies 183 companies that demonstrate their commitment to the veteran community by the extent to which they include veteran-owned businesses in their supplier diversity programs.

The Military Friendly Supplier Diversity Program list is created each year based on extensive research using public data sources for more than 8,800 employers nationwide, and responses to the proprietary, data-driven Military Friendly Companies survey from participating companies.

“Supplier Diversity is a key aspect of our overall Diversity, Equity and Inclusion program at Cintas, so we’re also honored to be recognized for our commitment to supporting vetrepreneurs,” Langenkamp added. “In our last fiscal year, diverse suppliers were central to our ability to meet our customers’ needs for COVID-19-related personal protection equipment like masks, gloves and isolation gowns.”

In Cintas’ fiscal year 2021, the company spent a record $387.7 million with certified diverse suppliers, which represented 16.9% of its total U.S. spend with suppliers. Military-affiliated certified diverse suppliers are among those who received business from Cintas as part of its supplier diversity program.

The Military Friendly Supplier Diversity Program survey questions, methodology, criteria, and weighting were developed with the assistance of an independent research firm. Ernst & Young, a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction, and advisory services, independently evaluated the scoring methodology used for the Military Friendly Supplier Diversity Program list using the criteria set forth by VIQTORY. The services performed by EY are limited to advisory procedures and do not provide assurance over the scoring methodology. The survey is administered for free and is open to all employers that wish to participate.

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers’ facilities and employees clean, safe, and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, towels, restroom supplies, workplace water services, first aid and safety products, eye-wash stations, safety training, fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems and alarm service, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. The company is also the creator of the Total Clean Program™ – a first-of-its-kind service that includes scheduled delivery of essential cleaning supplies, hygienically clean laundering, and sanitizing and disinfecting products and services. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

