CINTAS CORPORATION

(CTAS)
Cintas Corporation : Supports the American Diabetes Association® in Fight Against Diabetes

11/02/2020 | 03:04pm EST

Over 34 million Americans live with diabetes, including over seven million who are undiagnosed1. Meanwhile, 88 million American adults have prediabetes, putting them at risk of developing type 2 diabetes, heart disease and stroke1. November is National Diabetes Month, a time to raise awareness about this growing health epidemic and how people living with diabetes can be impacted in the workplace. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS), a leading provider of workplace first aid and safety supplies, continues to be a proud supporter of the American Diabetes Association (ADA) and its fight to cure and prevent diabetes.

“We are proud to continue supporting the ADA in its efforts to educate and raise awareness to help people living with diabetes thrive in the workplace,” said Bob Mitchell, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Cintas. “We offer businesses essential first aid products that help drive inclusivity in the workplace for those employees who have diabetes. As a proud supporter, we are dedicated to helping the ADA drive its important mission.”

As part of a collaboration with the ADA, Cintas also provided first aid cabinets last year to ADA-sponsored summer camps across the country, and donated essential items like face masks, hand sanitizer and thermometers to their partner organization, Insulin for Life, USA, Inc., in August of this year.

“At Cintas, we recognize the importance of creating an environment that embraces employees of all backgrounds,” said Chief Diversity Officer, Max Langenkamp. “This collaboration with the ADA will encourage employers to look at their first aid kits and how they can provide products to help provide a more inclusive workplace.”

Cintas offers the following products which are recognized by the ADA as suitable for people with diabetes in the workplace2: WoundSeal®, Liquid Bandage, Glucose, Pain Away®, QuikHeal™ Hydrocolloid Bandage, Bleed Stop Gauze and hand lotion.

“Diabetes management is a 24/7 process that doesn’t stop while you’re on the clock,” said Charles D. Henderson, Chief Development Officer, ADA. “Thanks to Cintas’ continued support, those living and working with diabetes have access to products to help in an emergency and allow them to thrive in the workplace.”

For help selecting first aid cabinet products appropriate for people with diabetes, visit Cintas.com/ADA.

About Cintas Corporation:

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get ready™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing a wide range of products and services that enhance our customers’ image and help keep their facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best. With products and services including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and training and compliance courses, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

About the American Diabetes Association

Every day more than 4,000 people are newly diagnosed with diabetes in America. Nearly 122 million Americans have diabetes or prediabetes and are striving to manage their lives while living with the disease. The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation’s leading voluntary health organization fighting to bend the curve on the diabetes epidemic and help people living with diabetes thrive. For 80 years the ADA has been driving discovery and research to treat, manage and prevent diabetes, while working relentlessly for a cure. We help people with diabetes thrive by fighting for their rights and developing programs, advocacy and education designed to improve their quality of life. Diabetes has brought us together. What we do next will make us Connected for Life. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383). Join the fight with us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn) and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).

1 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: http://ow.ly/eZ2G50Bo6Y3.
2 ADA recognizes the types of products listed as suitable for people with diabetes. ADA does not endorse any brand of product or service.

© Business Wire 2020

