  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cintas Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTAS   US1729081059

CINTAS CORPORATION

(CTAS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-29 pm EST
450.69 USD   -0.80%
Cintas Donates Toys, Food Items from Annual "Stuff the Truck" Campaign
BU
Cintas Receives Price Target Boost to $525 From $450 From RBC as Firm Expects 'Solid' Fiscal Q2 Beat, Guidance Boost; Outperform Rating Kept
MT
2022 Cintas S.H.I.N.E. Award Honors Housekeepers Who Go Above and Beyond
BU
Cintas Donates Toys, Food Items from Annual “Stuff the Truck” Campaign

11/29/2022 | 05:39pm EST
The business services company collected toys and food for Toys for Tots and Shared Harvest

Over the last month during its annual “Stuff the Truck” holiday drive campaign, Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) employee-partners at the company’s Mason-based headquarters collected hundreds of toys and almost 500 pounds of canned goods, and non-perishable food items. Collected donations were delivered today to Shared Harvest Foodbank in Fairfield, Ohio, and the Butler/Warren Counties Marine Corps Reserves Toys for Tots program.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129006106/en/

Today on Giving Tuesday, employees at Cintas Corporation’s Mason, Ohio-based headquarters packaged and delivered employee donations collected over the last month during the company’s annual holiday “Stuff the Truck” campaign. Hundreds of toys and almost 500 pounds of food items were delivered to beneficiary organizations Shared Harvest Foodbank in Fairfield, Ohio, and the Butler/Warren Counties Marine Corps Reserves Toys for Tots program in Middletown, Ohio. (Photo: Business Wire)

Today on Giving Tuesday, employees at Cintas Corporation’s Mason, Ohio-based headquarters packaged and delivered employee donations collected over the last month during the company’s annual holiday “Stuff the Truck” campaign. Hundreds of toys and almost 500 pounds of food items were delivered to beneficiary organizations Shared Harvest Foodbank in Fairfield, Ohio, and the Butler/Warren Counties Marine Corps Reserves Toys for Tots program in Middletown, Ohio. (Photo: Business Wire)

>> Stuff the Truck Media Use Assets (available on Dropbox): https://cint.as/3VxE4fL

“Our annual Stuff the Truck campaign is one of the highlights of our philanthropic calendar and our employee-partners here in Mason deliver on their generosity year in and year out,” said Michelle Goret, Cintas Vice President of Corporate Affairs. “Cintas’ philanthropic goal is to support the communities in which we live, and our employee-partners take that to heart this time of year. We’re proud of their ongoing dedication to positively impacting our area.”

In addition to the donations made by the company’s corporate employee-partners, Cintas’ field locations supported VALOR, the company’s military-focused Employee-Partner Resource Business Group, and held local toys drives around the country that also benefited Toys for Tots.

Through the company’s philanthropic program Cintas Cares, the company supports key charitable and not-for-profit organizations nationally with fundraising initiatives, monetary donations and in-kind giving.

Shared Harvest Foodbank’s mission is to find, rescue and distribute food to people living in poverty through an efficient network, uniting the public and private sectors to raise awareness of the impact of poverty. Shared Harvest supports and stocks more than 90 area food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters and similar non-profits in southwestern Ohio countries. It is also part of Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger relief organization.

The Butler/Warren County Marine Corps Reserves Toys for Tots program helps almost 15,000 less-fortunate children in the two counties experience the joy of the holiday season that they may not have otherwise experienced without the care and kindness of the region.

About Cintas Corporation

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers’ facilities and employees clean, safe, and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, towels, restroom supplies, workplace water services, first aid and safety products, eye-wash stations, safety training, fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems and alarm service, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 8 636 M - -
Net income 2023 1 303 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 758 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 36,1x
Yield 2023 0,96%
Capitalization 46 136 M 46 136 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,66x
EV / Sales 2024 5,33x
Nbr of Employees 43 000
Free-Float 45,0%
Managers and Directors
Todd M. Schneider President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Michael Hansen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Scott Douglas Farmer Executive Chairman
Matt Hough Senior Director-Information Technology
Christy Nageleisen Chief Compliance Officer, VP-Environment & Social
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CINTAS CORPORATION2.96%46 136
EDENRED SE30.74%13 726
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-44.97%13 232
BUREAU VERITAS SA-12.20%12 035
LG CORP.4.70%9 908
GENPACT LIMITED-16.26%8 146