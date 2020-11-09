Cintas : Earns 2021 Military Friendly® and Military Spouse Friendly® Employer Designations

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) announced today that it has earned the 2021 Military Friendly® and Military Spouse Friendly®Employer designations. Institutions earning the Military Friendly® Employer designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Hundreds of companies participated in the Military Friendly® Employers portion of the 2021 Military Friendly® Companies survey. Organizations earning the Military Friendly® Spouse Employer designation were evaluated using both public and government data sources with responses from a comprehensive survey completed by the employer.

“We’re honored to be recognized as a Military Friendly and Military Friendly Spouse Employer for 15th consecutive year,” said Max Langenkamp, Chief Diversity Officer and Vice President of Human Resources, Cintas. “Hiring military personnel continues to be one of our top priorities because from the time they enter service, military personnel are taught to perform under pressure, to exhibit characteristics such as discipline, integrity and teamwork. They also understand and experience working within diverse groups to achieve common objectives. These attributes closely mirror our company’s culture.”

“Companies that have earned this designation have invested in substantive programs to recruit, retain and advance veterans within their organizations,” said Josh Rosen, Director of Military Friendly®. “To them, hiring veterans isn’t just the right thing to do. It’s good for business.”

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization’s survey score with an assessment of the organization’s ability to meet thresholds for Applicant, New Hire Retention, Employee Turnover, and Promotion & Advancement of veterans and military employees.

“Our military hiring program dates back many years to our founder, Dick Farmer, who himself was a U.S. Marine Veteran,” added Langenkamp. “Dick understood that men and women who have served were a great source of talent and leadership, and today, our military program is as valuable as it was decades ago when it first began. We also have expanded our efforts to provide post-hire development, a mentorship program, and an internal employee-partner resource group called Valor to help support our men and women who have served and their family members.”

Cintas will be showcased along with other 2021 Military Friendly® Employers in the December issue of G.I. Jobs®magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.com. Additionally, Cintas participated in the 2020 DAV 5K on Nov. 7th. DAV is a nonprofit charity that provides a lifetime of support for veterans of all generations and their families, helping more than 1 million veterans in positive, life-changing ways each year.

About Cintas Corporation:

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get ready™to open their doors with confidence every day by providing a wide range of products and services that enhance our customers’ image and help keep their facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best. With products and services including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and training and compliance courses, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

About Military Friendly® Employers:

The Military Friendly® Employers list is created each year based on extensive research using public data sources for thousands of federal contractors nationwide, the input of military employees, and responses to the proprietary, data driven Military Friendly ® Employers survey from participating companies. The survey questions, methodology, criteria, and weightings were developed with the assistance of an independent research firm and an advisory council of educators and employers. Data calculations and tabulations were independently evaluated for completeness and accuracy by Ernst & Young. The survey is administered for free and is open to companies that have hired veterans in the past 12 months. Criteria for consideration can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.

About Military Spouse Friendly® Employers:

The survey questions, methodology, criteria and weighting were developed with the assistance of an independent research firm and an advisory council of employers. Ernst & Young, a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services, independently evaluated the scoring methodology used for the Military Spouse Friendly® Employers list using the criteria set forth by VIQTORY. The services performed by EY are limited to advisory procedures and do not provide assurance over the scoring methodology. The survey is administered for free and is open to all post-secondary schools and employers that wish to participate. Criteria for consideration can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.

About VIQTORY:

Founded in 2001, VIQTORY is a service disabled, veteran owned small business (SDVOSB) that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its owned assets such as Military Spouse Magazine®, G.I. Jobs® and Military Friendly® brands. VIQTORY and its brands are not a part of or endorsed by the U.S. Dept of Defense or any federal government entity. Learn more about VIQTORY at www.Viqtory.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201109005667/en/