    CTAS   US1729081059

CINTAS CORPORATION

(CTAS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:15:11 2023-03-08 pm EST
436.47 USD   +0.10%
Cintas Honored With Multiple Workplace and Employment Practices Awards

03/08/2023 | 02:02pm EST
Cintas recognized for its workplace and opportunities for diverse, women and military-affiliated employee-partners

Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) has recently been honored with a host of awards that celebrate the company’s workplace environment and the support it provides for its diverse, female and military-affiliated employee-partners.

Cintas has recently been recognized with the following honors:

“Cintas is fortunate be honored for our workplace practices frequently, and when third-party awards are the result of the personal opinions and experiences of both our own employee-partners and others who are familiar with how we operate our business, these recognitions are more meaningful to everyone here,” said Max Langenkamp, Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Chief Diversity Officer. “We’re appreciative of the positive response that these awards generate, especially when they reinforce so many of our corporate values.”

Cintas is frequently recognized for its business, corporate social responsibility and diversity initiatives.

In recent years, Cintas’ honors have included five straight Fortune 500 placements, as well as multiple Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies and Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies honors. The company has also earned bronze recognition from EcoVadis and has earned a spot on the FTSE4Good Index.

Other recent employment awards include Forbes’ America’s Best Employers for Diversity, DiversityPlus Magazine’s Top 30 Champions of Diversity, Influencer Award from Autism Speaks, and the Disability Equality Index’s Best Places to Work for Disability.

“We believe we’ve fostered a tremendous workplace experience that provides opportunities, support and advancement for all. Our goal is to sustain an environment where everyone feels their contributions help empower our collective success. We’re committed to an overall culture that values everyone and perpetuates a safe and healthy workplace so that all of our employee-partners can have a sense of belonging and purpose while they’re on the job at Cintas,” Langenkamp added.

More information about Cintas’ approach to human capital and its workforce, including its overview and approach to DEI, talent recruitment and retention, compensation and benefits, performance and advancement, training and development and employee-partner engagement, is available in the 2022 Cintas ESG Report.

Cintas Corporation

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers’ facilities and employees clean, safe, and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, towels, restroom supplies, workplace water services, first aid and safety products, eye-wash stations, safety training, fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems and alarm service, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 8 725 M - -
Net income 2023 1 332 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 718 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 34,2x
Yield 2023 1,01%
Capitalization 44 312 M 44 312 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,39x
EV / Sales 2024 5,04x
Nbr of Employees 43 000
Free-Float 45,0%
Chart CINTAS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Cintas Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CINTAS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 436,05 $
Average target price 479,17 $
Spread / Average Target 9,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Todd M. Schneider President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Michael Hansen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Scott Douglas Farmer Executive Chairman
Matt Hough Senior Director-Information Technology
Christy Nageleisen Chief Compliance Officer, VP-Environment & Social
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CINTAS CORPORATION-3.45%44 312
TELEPERFORMANCE SE11.59%15 366
EDENRED SE3.66%13 891
BUREAU VERITAS SA8.82%12 818
LG CORP.5.12%9 837
GENPACT LIMITED2.18%8 629