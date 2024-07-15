The business services leader earns a spot on this prestigious list for the nineteenth year in a row

Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) has been recognized by Selling Power as one of the country's 60 Best Companies to Sell For in 2024. This marks the 19th straight year Cintas has earned placement on the industry publication’s list.

"We have built a highly successful, customer-focused organization that fosters talented sales representatives across our company," said Josh Hazen, Senior Vice President of Rental Field Sales at Cintas. "Our comprehensive training and development programs prepare our employee-partners for successful sales careers and offer boundless opportunities for advancement within our organization.

“Many of our company’s senior executives and leaders have risen through successful sales careers and show our employee-partners what is possible in their careers,” Hazen added.

To assemble this year’s 60 Best list, Selling Power’s research team created a thorough application where they gathered data across five key areas:

Company Overview

Compensation and Benefits

Hiring, Sales Training & Sales Enablement

Commitment to Fostering Diversity and Inclusion

AI Incorporation into Improving Sales Processes

Companies were ranked in each of the categories above to determine the final list. The methodology is the product of years of research, and Selling Power continues to revise and refine the approach each year.

About Cintas Corporation

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers’ facilities and employees clean, safe, and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, towels, restroom supplies, workplace water services, first aid and safety products, eye-wash stations, safety training, fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems and alarm service, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

