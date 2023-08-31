Award honors the company’s commitment to fostering a positive workplace experience

Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) has been recognized as one of Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces 2023.

The award distinguishes the best workplaces in the United States based on employees and non-employees’ familiarity with the company, their knowledge of the company’s workplace environment and their likelihood of recommending the company to others.

“Our corporate culture emphasizes the importance of our employee-partners in our business, incentivizes their success, and prioritizes their ongoing development,” said Todd Schneider, Cintas President and CEO. “Being recognized for fostering a great workplace is meaningful to us, especially because this particular recognition took into account thoughts and perspectives of a variety of members of the U.S. workforce.”

Newsweek and data firm Plant-A Insights Group conducted a large employer survey of more than 61,000 people living and working in the U.S. for companies that employ at least 1,000 workers. The study collected more than 389,000 reviews that ranked and evaluated companies in eight categories: company image, corporate culture, working environment, work-life balance, training and career progression, compensation and benefits, sustainability awareness and proactive management of a diverse workforce.

Over the last year, Cintas has been widely honored for its workplace and employment practices, including

Forbes’ Best Large Employers

Forbes’ Best Employers for Diversity

Forbes’ Best Employers for Women

Forbes’ Best-in-State Employers

Newsweek's America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity

Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women

Disability Equality Index “Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion”

Selling Power 50 Best Companies to Sell For

Selling Power DEI in Sales

“We place tremendous importance on treating our employee-partners fairly, including them in our decisions, and creating meaningful professional and growth opportunities,” said Max Langenkamp, Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Chief Diversity Officer. “This recognition showcases how important our culture is to our employee-partners and how successful our approach to managing and developing our workforce has been.”

More information about Cintas’ approach to human capital and its workforce – including the company’s approach to talent recruitment and retention, compensation and benefits, performance and advancement, training and development, DEI and employee-partner engagement – is available in the 2022 Cintas ESG Report.

