Cintas Officially Opens Nominations for 2022 America's Best Restroom® Nationwide Contest

04/11/2022 | 11:35am EDT
The public can submit nominations now through June 17th

Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) is seeking Instagram-worthy public restrooms for its 2022 America’s Best Restroom® contest. The initiative celebrates businesses that develop and maintain exceptional restroom facilities. Anyone can submit a nomination now through June 17th at www.bestrestroom.com.

“Nearly three-quarters of Americans (74%) say dirty restrooms would cause them to have a negative perception of a business,” said Sean Mulcahey, Marketing Manager, Cintas. “Facility cleanliness can impact the perception of a business. This annual contest highlights facilities that are making safety, cleanliness and hygiene a priority to provide a positive experience for their customers.”

Nominees for the contest will be judged on five criteria: cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality and unique design elements. Cintas will select 10 finalists and in July, the public will have the opportunity to vote for the 2022 grand prize winner. The restroom that receives the most votes will win a Cintas UltraClean® restroom cleaning service and $2,500 in facility services or restroom cleaning from Cintas while also being recognized as a first-rate public restroom.

Last year’s winner, Two Cities Pizza in Mason, Ohio was crowned America’s Best Restroom for its restrooms designed to capture the atmosphere of New York and Chicago. The restroom is fully outfitted with a subway platform, train car, station stops playing over the speaker, authentic subway handles above the sinks, and even graffiti on the walls.

“We were overwhelmed by the national recognition we received throughout the contest,” said Christy Greves, Director of Brand Development, Two Cities Pizza Co. “We’re grateful to everyone who has visited our location to check out our award-winning restrooms.”

For contest updates, fun facts and restroom trivia, “follow” America’s Best Restroom on Twitter at twitter.com/BestRestroom and Facebook at facebook.com/bestrestroom.

For more information about the contest, please contact Brianna Fitzpatrick at bfitzpatrick@mulberrymc.com or (847) 340-5711.

About Cintas Corporation:

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers’ facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and safety training, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. The company is also the creator of the Total Clean ProgramTM — a first-of-its-kind service that includes scheduled delivery of essential cleaning supplies, hygienically clean laundering, and sanitizing and disinfecting products and services. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.


© Business Wire 2022
