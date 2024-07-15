CINCINNATI - Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) is proud to announce the top 10 finalists in the 2024 America's Best Restroom® contest. The 23rd annual contest celebrates businesses that develop and maintain innovative restroom facilities. Now through August 16, the public is invited to vote for their favorite finalist at bestrestroom.com.

"We are thrilled to announce this year's finalists, each showcasing a commitment to cleanliness, functionality and innovative design," said John Rudy, Senior Director of Marketing at Cintas. "Well-maintained facilities play a vital role in customer satisfaction and retention. These finalists excel in both hygiene and design to create an outstanding restroom experience for all."



The top 10 finalists in the 2024 America's Best Restroom contest include (in alphabetical order):



Hop Shops (Florence, Kentucky): This groovy restroom at the HOP Shops convenience store features trendy tile and green soap dispensers. You can push the big red button to get the disco party started with neon lights, a spinning disco ball and music. This unique restroom is clean and stylish enough to host a wedding! Indiana Caverns (Corydon, Indiana): Indiana Caverns is the longest cave in Indiana. It offers a full range of activities including zip lining, escape rooms and gemstone mining. When you step into the restrooms, you'll forget you're in a cave. The spacious restrooms were designed for practicality and hygiene. The walls and floors are tiled with simple, easy-to-clean materials in neutral colors. Multiple stalls make the restrooms functional and accommodating for visitors. Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium (Kansas City, Missouri): The Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium is a 202-acre nature sanctuary that attracts visitors with nearly 10,000 animals plus exceptional education programming and amenities - including restrooms. The beautiful, all-gender restrooms in the new Sobela Ocean Aquarium were created with inclusiveness and sustainability in mind. They feature toddler seats, baby changing stations, mother's room, and more within an impeccably clean space. There is also an adult-sized universal changing station, the second to be installed at the Zoo. Automated lights, water, and flushing are just a few of the sustainable components that help the Zoo fulfill its commitment to conservation. Lambeau Field (Green Bay, Wisconsin): The restrooms at Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers, are designed to accommodate large crowds and enhance the fan experience. The restrooms feature modern amenities and are numerous and spacious, ensuring shorter wait times. Lambeau Field has accommodated all guests by including a powered, height-adjustable adult-sized changing table in the Atrium restroom. Additionally, Lambeau Field emphasizes cleanliness and efficient maintenance to keep the restrooms in top condition throughout events. ​ MAD (Houston, Texas): Designed by Lazaro Rosa-Violan, MAD's eclectic restroom merges Spanish flair with a cosmic theme, paying homage to Houston's Space City motif. The restroom hallway is covered in mirrors, and neon lights reflecting vibrant hues create an illusion of infinite space, adding to the room's surreal and breathtaking atmosphere. The restroom itself features Spanish tiles juxtaposed with sleek futuristic neon light fixtures and metallic accents. Maverik - America's First Stop (Salt Lake City, Utah): Adventure's first stop isn't just about fueling your car. Maverik's restrooms deserve recognition for their commitment to cleanliness and comfort, with sparkling fixtures, spacious stalls and fresh amenities that make each pit stop along your adventure a pleasant experience. Maverik's restrooms go the extra mile with touches like adventurous décor and even family-friendly features in over 500 stores across 13 western states. In fact, USA Today names Maverik as a place with the cleanest gas station restrooms in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and Utah. Maximilian Motorsports (Chehalis, Washington): The restroom at Maximilian Motorsports is no ordinary space. It is a stunning fusion of luxury and automotive passion, with every wall featuring iconic and unique automotive memorability meaningful to the owner and the shop. A standout feature is the sink and faucet, repurposed from a Peugeot rally car. The faucet's robust, utilitarian design reflects the rugged performance and reliability of rally cars. Upcycled license plates cover the walls, and the coat rack is adorned with Mercedes emblems. Every element has been thoughtfully selected to immerse visitors into the world of automotive excellence. Morning Glory (San Diego, California): Located in the heart of San Diego's Little Italy, Morning Glory is committed to making brunch an extravagant affair. The restrooms feature floor-to-ceiling mirrors and mirrored tiles, creating a glimmering effect from every angle. Custom pink light fixtures hang from the ceiling and pull in 1980s-inspired design elements featured in the restaurant's dining room. The restroom also features a custom shell-shaped sink and winged faucet. Natchez Trace State Park Visitor Center (Wildersville, Tennessee): The unisex restroom at the Natchez Trace State Park Visitor Center is thoughtfully designed to enhance accessibility for all individuals. It features an adult changing table, offering a sturdy and hygienic surface for caregivers and those needing assistance. This wall-mounted table folds neatly against the wall when not in use and is electronically controlled, allowing it to lower to 12 inches and rise to 39.5 inches while supporting over 400 pounds. In addition, the spacious restroom includes tiled walls and floors, a standard toilet, and multiple grab bars to assist with mobility. Throne Restrooms (Brentwood, Maryland): Throne is committed to providing reliable bathroom access when and where it is needed. The restrooms are innovative, high-tech portable restrooms designed to provide a modern and hygienic experience. They offer a touchless, clean and convenient solution for public spaces such as parks, outdoor venues and urban areas. Each Throne is equipped with a suite of smart sensors to inform service operations to ensure the restroom stays clean.



The top 10 finalists were selected based on cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality and unique design elements. The winner will be honored with a place in the America's Best Restroom Hall of Fame and receive a Cintas UltraClean® restroom cleaning service and $2,500 in facility services or restroom cleaning from Cintas.



Last year, the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport won the title of having America's Best Restroom for its smart restroom system, coupled with a spacious design and fully enclosed stalls for privacy.



Your vote can help determine which restroom will be crowned as America's Best Restroom. Visit bestrestroom.com to cast your vote. The winner will be announced in the fall. For more information about the contest, please contact Christina Alvarez at [email protected] or (708) 908-0898.



About Cintas Corporation

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers' facilities and employees clean, safe, and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, towels, restroom supplies, workplace water services, first aid and safety products, eye-wash stations, safety training, fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems and alarm service, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor's 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.