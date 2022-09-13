Cintas Presents $50,000 in Awards to Local Cincinnati Charities

The national leader in business services recognized four local philanthropic organizations during the LPGA Queen City Championship’s pre-tournament activities focused on women’s leadership, including the All-Star Skills Challenge presented by Cintas

Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) recently presented a total of $50,000 in financial awards to four Cincinnati-area charitable organizations.

On Tuesday, Sept. 6, representatives from Cintas Corporation presented leaders from First Tee of Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky and SCRATCHgolf with grant awards at pre-tournament activities ahead of the LPGA Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G, which was held at at Cincinnati's Kenwood Country Club, Sept. 8-11, 2022. PHOTO IDs: Monica Dressing (Cintas Director of Marketing Communications), Spencer Timmel (SCRATCHgolf Founder), Sarah Herron (First Tee Board Executive Committee), Amy Alcott (LPGA Legend and Hall of Famer), Annika Sorenstam (LPGA Legend and Hall of Famer), Jim Muething (First Tee Board Executive Committee), Steve Mullinger (First Tee Board Executive Committee), and Bob Mitchell (Cintas Sr. Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer). (Photo: Business Wire)

Company representatives made the presentations during the All-Star Skills Challenge presented by Cintas, one of several pre-event activities focused on women’s leadership that were held on September 6, 2022, at Cincinnati’s Kenwood Country Club ahead of last weekend’s LPGA Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G.

Cintas Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Bob Mitchell and Cintas Director of Marketing Communications Monica Dressing were on hand to present awards to:

“Philanthropic organizations are the true all-stars of our communities, and these groups are tremendous representatives of both the great work being done in our area and the amazing impact charities can have in a region,” said Mitchell. “Cincinnatians have a long tradition of supporting one another and we were thrilled to have an opportunity to recognize these groups with awards at the LPGA’s All-Star Skills Challenge. We hope these funds can help further the direct impact that First Tee, Dress for Success, the Fernside Center and SCRATCHgolf have in the Cincinnati area.”

Cintas was a proud corporate sponsor of the pre-event activities, which focused on women’s leadership and empowerment, and included the All-Star Skills Challenge presented by Cintas, a private clinic and Q&A session with LPGA Legends Annika Sorenstam and Amy Alcott, as well as the morning’s Women’s Leadership Conference.

Additionally, Cintas is a founding corporate partner of “Queen City Game Changers,” a new women’s leadership initiative tied to the event. The goal of the program is to help prepare, support and advance 130 area females succeeding in business, education and sports industries into executive leadership positions.

“The LPGA’s vision to bring female leaders together to learn, share and network will have a lasting impact on our region long after the tournament ends,” said Max Langenkamp, Cintas Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Chief Diversity Officer.

The Queen City Game Changers’ inaugural class is represented by diverse women from top local companies, entrepreneurial organizations, and the various Greater Cincinnati chambers of commerce. The eight-month program includes opportunities for both practical experience and mentorship from Cincinnati-area senior executives and business leaders.

“We’re eager to witness our female leaders benefit and grow from this tremendous program, and we look forward to identifying opportunities to further support them and their efforts to lift our company – and region – even higher,” Langenkamp added.

Media-use assets, including photos of the award presentations to the charities, are available via Dropbox.

