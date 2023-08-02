The business services leader has earned a place on the prestigious list for the last 18 years, and also is one of four companies recognized by Selling Power for DEI in Sales 2023

Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) is ranked No. 3 on the 2023 Selling Power 50 Best Companies to Sell For list. Additionally, Cintas is one of four companies recognized by Selling Power for DEI in Sales–2023.

This year, Cintas moved up two places from its 2022 “50 Best Companies to Sell For” ranking of No. 5. Cintas has continued its steady climb on Selling Power’s list, rising from No. 27 in 2013. This is the 23rd consecutive year the ranking has been published by Selling Power, and the 18th straight year Cintas has earned a place on the industry publication’s list.

“We continue to evolve our successful, customer-focused sales organization that develops strong sales professionals throughout our company and reflects the communities that we serve across the United States and Canada,” said Josh Hazen, Cintas Senior Vice President of Rental Field Sales. “We’re proud to be recognized again by Selling Power for the success of our sales program, as well as our commitment to DEI and reflecting the communities we operate in.

“Cintas has a robust onboarding program, as well as comprehensive ongoing training and development for our entire sales organization. This sets employee-partners in our sales organization up for successful careers and unlimited career opportunities throughout our entire company. Many of our company’s top executives and leaders have risen through the company after successful sales and sales-leadership careers, and they set outstanding examples of what’s possible for Cintas sales professionals,” Hazen added.

Of Cintas’ sales program, Selling Power noted: “Cintas continuously strives to have the most highly trained, professional, and diverse sales organization in North America while providing an environment where open, honest communication and feedback are welcomed.”

To assemble this year’s 50 Best list, Selling Power’s research team created an updated application where they gathered detailed data across several main categories: compensation, benefits, sales-rep onboarding, sales training, sales enablement, DEI (within the sales force and sales management levels) and the impact of current economic conditions on the sales organization.

Cintas was one of four companies honored by Selling Power for DEI in Sales. Selling Power noted the recognition was created to recognize “companies that are committed to fostering more diverse and inclusive sales organizations. This program will not only help show more companies the tangible benefits of a more diverse and inclusive salesforce, but will also help guide salespeople who are looking for a most positive work environment.”

To identify its honorees for DEI in Sales–2023, Selling Power looked at companies’ sales organization culture and at how companies were promoting DEI in recruiting, retention and advancement.

The full ranking of Selling Power’s 50 Best Companies to Sell For in 2023 – as well as the publication’s DEI in Sales–2023 honorees, can be viewed at sellingpower.com.

About Cintas Corporation

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers’ facilities and employees clean, safe, and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and safety training, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index. For more information, visit cintas.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230802281659/en/