CINCINNATI - Sowmya Aggarwal, Vice President of Taxation at Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS), has been named to the Forty Under 40 list for 2023 published by the Cincinnati Business Courier. Aggarwal is the youngest employee-partner to hold the VP of Taxation position at Cintas.

Since her promotion to Vice President in 2020, Aggarwal has evolved the company's taxation strategy and has been central to Cintas' expanded legislative advocacy work. She is also a valued leader and sought-after mentor in the organization, serving as an Executive Sponsor to two of Cintas' employee-partner business resource groups: LEAD for the company's Asian and Pacific Islander employee-partners, and WAVE for the company's female employee-partners.

"I'm incredibly humbled to earn Forty Under 40 honors," Aggarwal said. "This year's honorees all have made incredible impacts in so many areas throughout their careers and it's awe-inspiring to be considered their peer."

"In her three years as VP of Taxation, Sowmya has transformed our tax function with her strategic thinking and focus on adding value to the company beyond mere compliance," said Mike Hansen, Cintas Executive Vice President and CFO. "She is a highly energetic partner who is hungry to learn and drive world-class results. She and her tax team have had a very positive impact on Cintas' financial performance, and they are only getting started. I am confident Sowmya will continue to deliver impressive results to Cintas in the years ahead."

Aggarwal graduated from The Ohio State University in 2007 and began her career in Washington D.C. with both EY and CohnReznick LLP before joining Cintas in 2014 as Tax Manager. She was promoted to vice president six years later.

She has been widely recognized for her business acumen and leadership, including selections to the Queen City Game Changers (2023) and the Deloitte Tax Executives Academy (2018). In 2018, she was chosen as a 2018 Cincinnati YWCA Rising Star. Aggarwal is also a member of the Tax Executives Institute.

The only child of parents who immigrated from India, Aggarwal has modeled her career after their work ethic and professional accomplishments.

Aggarwal and her husband Deepak live in Montgomery, Ohio, with their three young children. She is actively involved in the Cincinnati community and has served on the board of the grief-counseling non-profit, Companions on a Journey. She currently sits on the Finance Committee for the YWCA and has also volunteered with Cincinnati Dress for Success as well as with Sycamore Community Schools.

About Cintas Corporation

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers' facilities and employees clean, safe, and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, towels, restroom supplies, workplace water services, first aid and safety products, eye-wash stations, safety training, fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems and alarm service, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor's 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.