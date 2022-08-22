Nominations Open for 2022 Cintas S.H.I.N.E. Awards Honoring Professional Housekeepers

With staffing shortages and a spotlight on hotel cleanliness since the pandemic, housekeeping professionals experienced a challenging year. To acknowledge and honor these hardworking individuals, Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) today opened nominations for its 2022 Cintas S.H.I.N.E. (Star Housekeepers in a New Era) Awards.

The grand prize winner will receive a $5,000 cash prize and additional prizes for their property. The awards program is open to housekeeping professionals employed at hospitality properties in the United States. Submit nominations at cintas.com/SHINEAwards/ through Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

“Clean has a new meaning because of the pandemic, which is why it’s so important to celebrate the talented professionals in the hospitality industry who’ve been helping properties bring guests back with confidence,” said Nicole Beall, Cintas Vice President of Hospitality & Gaming. “Cintas is thrilled to honor and recognize hospitality housekeeping professionals who’ve gone above and beyond to support their properties amidst current challenges within the industry.”

The grand prize winner’s property will also receive:

$2,500 in cleaning and hygiene products and services from Cintas

A training and development package from the Indoor Environmental Healthcare and Hospitality Association (IEHA), a Division of ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, valued at $3,500

The Global Biorisk Advisory Council™ (GBAC), a Division of ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, will offer all finalists complimentary enrollment in the GBAC Infectious Disease Awareness Course, valued at $500 total

A comprehensive product package from Rubbermaid Commercial Products, valued at more than $2,300

The nine runners-up and their hospitality properties will each receive a prize package valued at more than $1,800, which includes: a $500 cash prize for each runner-up, and each runner-up’s hospitality property will receive a complimentary one-year membership to IEHA, a free IEHA training course, enrollment in the GBAC Infectious Disease Awareness Courses and a Rubbermaid Commercial Products housekeeping cart for their property.

The program is open to U.S.-based employees in the hospitality industry who work in a housekeeping role. The judging panel, which includes hospitality expert and television and podcast host Anthony Melchiorri, and representatives from Cintas, IEHA, GBAC and Rubbermaid, will review the nominations and select the winner and runners-up based on the quality of the entries.

For more information and to submit a nomination, visit CintasShineAwards.com.

About Cintas Corporation: Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers’ facilities and employees clean, safe, and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, safety training, fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems and alarm service, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. The company is also the creator of the Total Clean Program™ — a first-of-its-kind service that includes scheduled delivery of essential cleaning supplies, hygienically clean laundering, and sanitizing and disinfecting products and services. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

About IEHA, a Division of ISSA: IEHA, Indoor Environmental Healthcare and Hospitality Association, a Division of ISSA, focuses on the healthcare, hospitality, and other environmental services sectors of the cleaning industry. This 1,300-plus member professional association was founded in 1930 and merged with ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, in 2017. Executive housekeepers manage environmental service programs in commercial, industrial, or institutional facilities. They direct staff, ranging from a few to several hundred people, and handle budgets from thousands of dollars to millions. IEHA provides members with an array of channels through which they can achieve personal and professional growth. For more information, visit ieha.org.

About GBAC, a Division of ISSA: Composed of international leaders in the field of microbial-pathogenic threat analysis, mitigation, response, and recovery, the Global Biorisk Advisory Council™ (GBAC), a Division of ISSA, provides training, guidance, accreditation, certification, crisis management assistance and leadership to government, commercial, and private entities looking to mitigate, quickly address, and/or recover from biological threats and real-time crises. The organization’s services include biorisk management program assessment and training, infectious disease and biological material response and remediation, the GBAC STAR™ Facility and Service Accreditation Programs, training and certification of individuals, and consulting for building owners and facility managers. For more information, visit www.gbac.org.

About Rubbermaid Commercial Products: Rubbermaid Commercial Products LLC, headquartered in Huntersville, NC, is a manufacturer of innovative, solution-based products for commercial and institutional markets worldwide. Since 1968, RCP has pioneered technologies and system solutions in the categories of washroom and safety, cleaning, waste handling, material transport, and food services. RCP is part of Newell Brands’ global portfolio of leading brands and continues to develop innovative products. Visit wwww.rubbermaidcommercial.com, and join us on Facebook (@rubbermaidcommercial), Instagram (@rubbermaidcommercialproducts), LinkedIn (@rubbermaidcommercialproducts), & Twitter (@RubbermaidComm) to learn more.

