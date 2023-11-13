CION Investment Corporation Stock price
Equities
CION
US17259U2042
Investment Management & Fund Operators
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|11.04 USD
|+3.66%
|+7.18%
|+13.23%
|Nov. 09
|Transcript : CION Investment Corporation, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 09, 2023
|CI
|Nov. 09
|Earnings Flash (CION) CION INVESTMENT CORPORATION Reports Q3 EPS $0.87
|MT
Financials (USD)
|Sales 2023 *
|249 M
|Sales 2024 *
|223 M
|Capitalization
|603 M
|Net income 2023 *
|66.00 M
|Net income 2024 *
|88.00 M
|EV / Sales 2023 *
2,42x
|Net cash position 2023 *
|-
|Net cash position 2024 *
|-
|EV / Sales 2024 *
2,70x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
9,05x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
6,75x
|Employees
|-
|Yield 2023 *
12,8%
|Yield 2024 *
13,0%
|Free-Float
|99.42%
|1 day
|+3.66%
|1 week
|+7.18%
|Current month
|+11.74%
|1 month
|+8.55%
|3 months
|-2.13%
|6 months
|+19.35%
|Current year
|+13.23%
1 week
10.14
11.06
1 month
9.65
11.06
Current year
8.99
11.75
1 year
8.99
11.75
3 years
7.83
15.09
5 years
7.83
15.09
10 years
7.83
15.09
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
Mark Gatto CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|50
|2010
Michael Reisner CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|52
|2010
Gregg Bresner PSD
|President
|55
|2016
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
Michael Reisner CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|52
|2010
Mark Gatto CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|50
|2010
Edward Estrada BRD
|Director/Board Member
|50
|2021
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|3.36%
|303 M€
|-3.84%
|1.32%
|668 M€
|+10.25%
|1.21%
|25 M€
|+5.56%
|0.86%
|39 M€
|+14.73%
|-
|0.33%
|8 M€
|+16.57%
|-
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-10
|11.04
|+3.66%
|280,989
|23-11-09
|10.65
|+3.70%
|462,781
|23-11-08
|10.27
|+0.20%
|142,207
|23-11-07
|10.25
|+0.49%
|170,184
|23-11-06
|10.20
|-0.97%
|116,219
CION Investment Corporation is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company's investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation for investors. The Company's portfolio is comprised primarily of investments in senior secured debt, including first lien loans, second lien loans and unitranche loans, and, to a lesser extent, collateralized securities, structured products and other similar securities, unsecured debt, and equity, of private and thinly traded United States middle-market companies. The Company's investment portfolio includes healthcare and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, plastics and rubber, high-tech industries, beverage, food and tobacco, capital equipment, banking, finance, insurance and real estate, aerospace and defense, construction and building, telecommunications, hotel, gaming and leisure, retail, and metals and mining. Its investment adviser is CION Investment Management, LLC.
Calendar
2024-03-06 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
-
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
11.04USD
Average target price
11.50USD
Spread / Average Target
+4.17%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+13.23%
|603 M $
|-37.60%
|9 095 M $
|+21.26%
|2 393 M $
|-16.42%
|1 298 M $
|-23.98%
|1 219 M $
|+120.55%
|592 M $
|-34.78%
|465 M $
|+6.99%
|459 M $
|+35.29%
|384 M $
|+39.73%
|307 M $