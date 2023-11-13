Stock CION CION INVESTMENT CORPORATION
PDF Report : CION Investment Corporation

CION Investment Corporation Stock price

Equities

CION

US17259U2042

Investment Management & Fund Operators

Market Closed - Nyse
Other stock markets
 04:00:02 2023-11-10 pm EST 		Intraday chart for CION Investment Corporation 5-day change 1st Jan Change
11.04 USD +3.66% +7.18% +13.23%
Nov. 09 Transcript : CION Investment Corporation, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 09, 2023 CI
Nov. 09 Earnings Flash (CION) CION INVESTMENT CORPORATION Reports Q3 EPS $0.87 MT
Financials (USD)

Sales 2023 * 249 M Sales 2024 * 223 M Capitalization 603 M
Net income 2023 * 66.00 M Net income 2024 * 88.00 M EV / Sales 2023 *
2,42x
Net cash position 2023 * - Net cash position 2024 * - EV / Sales 2024 *
2,70x
P/E ratio 2023 *
9,05x
P/E ratio 2024 *
6,75x
Employees -
Yield 2023 *
12,8%
Yield 2024 *
13,0%
Free-Float 99.42%
Chart CION Investment Corporation

Dynamic Chart

Quotes and Performance

1 day+3.66%
1 week+7.18%
Current month+11.74%
1 month+8.55%
3 months-2.13%
6 months+19.35%
Current year+13.23%
Highs and lows

1 week
10.14
Extreme 10.14
11.06
1 month
9.65
Extreme 9.65
11.06
Current year
8.99
Extreme 8.99
11.75
1 year
8.99
Extreme 8.99
11.75
3 years
7.83
Extreme 7.83
15.09
5 years
7.83
Extreme 7.83
15.09
10 years
7.83
Extreme 7.83
15.09
Managers and Directors - CION Investment Corporation

Managers TitleAgeSince
Mark Gatto CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 50 2010
Michael Reisner CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 52 2010
Gregg Bresner PSD
 President 55 2016
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Michael Reisner CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 52 2010
Mark Gatto CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 50 2010
Edward Estrada BRD
 Director/Board Member 50 2021
ETFs positioned on CION Investment Corporation

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
INVESCO KBW HIGH DIVIDEND YIELD FINANCIAL ETF - USD ETF Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF - USD
3.36% 303 M€ -3.84%
VANECK BDC INCOME ETF - USD ETF VanEck BDC Income ETF - USD
1.32% 668 M€ +10.25%
VIRTUS PRIVATE CREDIT STRATEGY ETF - USD ETF Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF - USD
1.21% 25 M€ +5.56%
PUTNAM BDC INCOME ETF - USD ETF Putnam BDC Income ETF - USD
0.86% 39 M€ +14.73% -
ISHARES LISTED PRIVATE EQUITY UCITS ETF (ACC) - USD ETF iShares Listed Private Equity UCITS ETF (Acc) - USD
0.33% 8 M€ +16.57% -
Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-10 11.04 +3.66% 280,989
23-11-09 10.65 +3.70% 462,781
23-11-08 10.27 +0.20% 142,207
23-11-07 10.25 +0.49% 170,184
23-11-06 10.20 -0.97% 116,219

Delayed Quote Nyse, November 10, 2023 at 04:00 pm EST

Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company's investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation for investors. The Company's portfolio is comprised primarily of investments in senior secured debt, including first lien loans, second lien loans and unitranche loans, and, to a lesser extent, collateralized securities, structured products and other similar securities, unsecured debt, and equity, of private and thinly traded United States middle-market companies. The Company's investment portfolio includes healthcare and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, plastics and rubber, high-tech industries, beverage, food and tobacco, capital equipment, banking, finance, insurance and real estate, aerospace and defense, construction and building, telecommunications, hotel, gaming and leisure, retail, and metals and mining. Its investment adviser is CION Investment Management, LLC.
Sector
Investment Management & Fund Operators
Calendar
2024-03-06 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for CION Investment Corporation

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
11.04USD
Average target price
11.50USD
Spread / Average Target
+4.17%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

