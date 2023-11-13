CION Investment Corporation is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company's investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation for investors. The Company's portfolio is comprised primarily of investments in senior secured debt, including first lien loans, second lien loans and unitranche loans, and, to a lesser extent, collateralized securities, structured products and other similar securities, unsecured debt, and equity, of private and thinly traded United States middle-market companies. The Company's investment portfolio includes healthcare and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, plastics and rubber, high-tech industries, beverage, food and tobacco, capital equipment, banking, finance, insurance and real estate, aerospace and defense, construction and building, telecommunications, hotel, gaming and leisure, retail, and metals and mining. Its investment adviser is CION Investment Management, LLC.