  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. CION Investment Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CION   US17259U2042

CION INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(CION)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/18 04:00:01 pm EDT
11.72 USD   -0.68%
04:32pCION INVESTMENT CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04:07pCION Investment Corporation Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
03/29CION INVESTMENT CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
CION INVESTMENT : SCHEDULES FIRST QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL - Form 8-K

04/18/2022 | 04:34pm EDT
CION INVESTMENT CORPORATION SCHEDULES FIRST QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

Call Scheduled for 11:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 12, 2022

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

----------------------------

NEW YORK, NY (April 18, 2022) - CION Investment Corporation (NYSE: CION) ("CION") announced today that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 on Thursday, May 12, 2022, prior to the opening of the financial markets. CION will discuss those results in an earnings conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET that same day.

Participant Dial-in Numbers:

Domestic (Toll-Free): (877) 445-9755

International (Toll): +1 (201) 493-6744

All participants are asked to dial in approximately 10 minutes before start time. An accompanying slide presentation will be available in PDF format in the Investor Resources - Events and Presentations section of CION's website at www.cionbdc.com after issuance of the earnings release.

Webcast:

To register for the webcast, please use the following link: CION Investment Corporation First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Webcast.

Those who are unable to attend the live conference call may access the recording at the above webcast link, which will be made available shortly after the conclusion of the call.

ABOUT CION INVESTMENT CORPORATION

CION Investment Corporation is a leading publicly listed business development company that had approximately $1.8 billion in assets as of December 31, 2021. CION seeks to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation for investors by focusing primarily on senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION is advised by CION Investment Management, LLC, a registered investment adviser and an affiliate of CION. For more information, please visit www.cionbdc.com.

OTHER INFORMATION

The information in this press release is summary information only and should be read in conjunction with CION's Current Report on Form 8-K, which CION filed with the SEC on April 18, 2022, as well as CION's other reports filed with the SEC. A copy of CION's Current Report on Form 8-K and CION's other reports filed with the SEC can be found on CION's website at www.cionbdc.com and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

CONTACTS

Media

Alexander Cavalieri

acavalieri@cioninvestments.com

Investor Relations

1-800-343-3736

Analysts and Institutional Investors

Jeehae Linford

The Equity Group

jlinford@equityny.com

212-836-9615

Lena Cati

The Equity Group

lcati@equityny.com

212-836-9611

###

Disclaimer

CION Investment Corporation published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 20:33:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
