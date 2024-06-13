Date: 06/11/2024 01:56 PM Toppan Merrill Project: 24-16962-1 Form Type: 8-K Client: 24-16962-1_CION Investment Corporation_8-K File: tm2416962d1_8k.htm Type: 8-KPg: 1 of 4 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549 FORM 8-K CURRENT REPORT Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): June 12, 2024 (June 11, 2024) CĪON Investment Corporation (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter) Maryland 000-54755 45-3058280 (State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation) (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.) 100 Park Avenue, 25th Floor New York, New York 10017 (Address of Principal Executive Offices) (212) 418-4700 (Registrant's telephone number, including area code) Not applicable (Former name or former address, if changed since last report) Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions: Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Date: 06/11/2024 01:56 PM Toppan Merrill Project: 24-16962-1 Form Type: 8-K Client: 24-16962-1_CION Investment Corporation_8-K File: tm2416962d1_8k.htm Type: 8-KPg: 2 of 4 Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition. The board of directors (the "Board") of CĪON Investment Corporation ("CION") has delegated to CION's executive officers the authority to determine the amount, record dates, payment dates and other terms of distributions to shareholders, which will be ratified by the Board on a quarterly basis. On June 11, 2024, CION's co-chief executive officers declared a mid-year supplemental cash distribution of $0.05 per share for the period ending June 30, 2024, payable on July 12, 2024 to shareholders of record as of June 28, 2024. A copy of the press release announcing the foregoing is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated by reference herein. The information disclosed under this Item 2.02, including Exhibit 99.1 hereto, is being "furnished" and shall not be deemed "filed" by CION for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and shall not be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing. Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure. The information in Item 2.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is incorporated by reference into this Item 7.01. Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits. Exhibits. 99.1 Press Release dated June 12, 2024. 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).

