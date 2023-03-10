CION Investment : Annual Report - December 2022 >>
CION Ares Diversiﬁed Credit Fund
ANNUAL REPORT
DECEMBER 31, 2022
CION Ares Diversified Credit Fund
Contents
Letter to Shareholders
2
Fund Profile & Financial Data
6
Performance Summary
8
Consolidated Schedule of Investments
10
Consolidated Statement of Assets and Liabilities
102
Consolidated Statement of Operations
104
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets
105
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
107
Financial Highlights
108
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
120
Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
147
Proxy & Portfolio Information
148
Dividend Reinvestment Plan
149
Corporate Information
151
Privacy Notice
152
Trustees and Executive Officers
153
Annual Report 2022
CION Ares Diversified Credit Fund
Letter to Shareholders
December 31, 2022
Fellow Shareholders,
We are pleased to present the annual report for the CION Ares Diversified Credit Fund (the "Fund"), for the period ending December 31, 2022. The Fund has continued to experience steady asset growth over the last twelve months, with total managed assets reaching approximately $3.5 billion as of December 31, 2022. The Fund returned -1.62%1 for the year, outperforming traditional fixed income and equity markets2, owing to the Fund's defensive and diversified investment posture. As of period-end, the Fund had over 600 investments, spread across 24 unique industries. Secured debt instruments accounted for 90.3%3 of the Fund and more than 60% of the Fund was deployed in investments directly originated by the Ares platform. The Fund's relative value strategy across liquid and illiquid credit enabled Ares to capitalize on market opportunities throughout the year, which has been beneficial as volatility continues to permeate global markets amid persistent inflation and growing recessionary concerns.
Investment Philosophy and Process
The Fund employs a dynamic asset allocation framework that seeks to offer enhanced yield and downside risk mitigation, while enabling the manager to respond to changing market conditions. We believe that the differentiated, diversified portfolio of directly originated and liquid investments can provide superior risk-adjusted returns for our shareholders. Active management across a broad spectrum of credit asset classes, including direct lending in the United States and Europe, high yield bonds, leveraged loans, structured credit, real estate debt, and other credit instruments provides the opportunity to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns by capturing the best relative value.
The Fund's investment process is rigorous and incorporates top-down and bottom-up factors. The Fund's investment advisor, CION Ares Management ("CAM" or the "Advisor"), leverages the resources of the Fund's investment sub-advisor, an affiliate of Ares Management Corporation ("Ares"),to conduct ongoing proprietary analysis at the asset-class level that compares current market conditions with historical and industry-level precedents to examine the rate environment, correlation to public markets, and local/regional risks. This information is brought before CAM's 15-member investment allocation committee in semimonthly meetings, where senior members overseeing each of the underlying asset classes share their observations with the Advisor's portfolio managers.
Investment Environment
Despite a rally late in the year, capital markets were decidedly "risk-off " for most of 2022 as elevated interest rates and inflation weighed on economic conditions and investor sentiment. To combat rising inflation and supply chain challenges, the Federal Reserve ("Fed") embarked on the most aggressive hiking regime in recent history4, raising interest rates by over two percent during a six month period. Facing similar inflationary pressures, exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the European Central Bank ("ECB") and Bank of England implemented hiking regimes as well, with the ECB raising their policy rate to its highest level in more than a decade5. The effects of elevated rates on inflation conditions were not immediate with headline inflation levels peaking at multi decade highs of 9.1% and 10.6%6 in the U.S. and Europe, respectively, well above the central bank targets. Heightened inflation and interest rates took their toll on leading indicators, such as consumer sentiment and non-manufacturing PMI, which moved lower during the period. Combined with an inversion of the treasury curve, recessionary fears began to mount, leading to elevated volatility across the globe.
The uncertain macroeconomic environment contributed to increased dispersion across asset classes, industries, and ratings cohorts in public equity and credit markets. Most liquid credit and markets7 posted negative returns for the year, with defensive sectors providing varied layers of downside protection. Public equities returned -18.13%8 for the year as risk-off sentiment drove heightened volatility, particularly for growth sectors. Within credit, higher interest rates had a strong influence on market technicals and asset prices. Traditional fixed income, typically viewed as a ballast during periods of equity market volatility, returned -13.01%, the worst return over a twelve month period for the asset class since 19809, as investors sought to reduce exposure to assets that are more sensitive to interest rate movements. Specific to leveraged credit markets, fixed rate high yield bonds came under pressure and returned -11.22%10 for the year while floating rate syndicated loans proved relatively resilient and returned -1.06%11, with loans benefitting from increased base rates throughout the year. Reflective of the risk-off environment, high credit quality paper and defensive industries outperformed in both markets as investors sought to reposition their portfolios amid a weakening economic outlook. A higher cost of capital influenced new
Annual Report 2022
CION Ares Diversified Credit Fund
Letter to Shareholders (continued)
December 31, 2022
issue trends in both markets with volumes down 70% and 78%12 year-over-year for syndicated loans and high yield bonds, respectively. Specific to structured credit, collateralized loan obligation ("CLO") secondary credit spreads widened, though to a lesser degree when compared to fixed rate corporate credit, as volatility in the underlying syndicated loan market impacted primary and secondary market conditions. Within private credit, while slower to reprice, issuance slowed in the middle market as macro uncertainty impacted origination trends and lending terms, but demand was steady as all-in yields drifted upward on the back of increased reference rates and heightened execution risk in the broadly syndicated markets. Despite a weaker economic backdrop and mixed outlook, credit fundamentals were healthy throughout the year. Interest coverage for syndicated loan and high yield bond issuers remained healthy and leverage declined steadily throughout the year as a result of companies refinaincing their debt at attractive levels prior to central banks' implementing aggressive rate hiking regimes.
Looking ahead, the global economic outlook remains uncertain despite a positive Q4'22 GDP print in the U.S., cooling inflation trends, and upward revisions to economic forecasts in Europe13. Recession probabilities in the U.S. and Europe remain elevated with most macro indicators signalling weakness in the year ahead. That said, labor market conditions remain strong, supporting our view that a pullback will be shallow in nature. Further, we believe companies are generally entering this period well-positioned to service their debt, which, coupled with a lack of near term maturities, should mitigate a significant default cycle.
Specific to CADC, as a result of the Fund's dynamic asset allocation framework and wider spreads for credit markets generally, the portfolio began 2023 with an attractive 10.37% current yield and 7.31% distribution rate14. Notably, CADC's distribution rate increased by approximately two percent in 2022 as a result of elevated yields and three increases to the distribution rate. We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead in the private markets, which have repriced risk to some extent in recent weeks and tilt towards more defensive structures as companies and private equity sponsors seek to mitigate execution risk. We believe in this environment scaled providers of flexible capital, such as Ares, are able to see opportunities to directly originate attractive risk-adjusted return investments. While we don't anticipate increasing the Fund's public markets exposure in the near term, we continue to seek to actively "high-grade" our exposure to liquid assets, swapping into discounted, higher credit quality paper. We are closely monitoring macroeconomic headwinds and will continue to seek to proactively manage exposures to identify relative value opportunities created by shifts in sentiment on rates, growth expectations, and idiosyncratic credit news. In today's environment, we believe credit selection and active portfolio management will continue to be paramount.
Summary
Market volatility is expected to persist as central banks attempt to navigate a soft landing, and we believe Ares' scaled platform, tenured experience and cycle-tested investment process will allow the Fund to successfully navigate the evolving market environment as we seek to take advantage of bouts of volatility. We are pleased with the ongoing construction of the Fund's diversified portfolio, and we believe the Fund is well positioned to find relative opportunities in an unpredictable market environment given our emphasis on senior secured, floating rate, directly originated assets in defensive, non-cyclical,service-based sectors. Our Advisor will continue to seek to leverage Ares' position as a global leader in credit markets to identify attractive investment opportunities in line with the stated objective of the Fund.
We thank you for your investment in and continued support of CION Ares Diversified Credit Fund.
