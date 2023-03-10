CION Investment : Annual Report - December 2022 >>

Letter to Shareholders

December 31, 2022

Fellow Shareholders,

We are pleased to present the annual report for the CION Ares Diversified Credit Fund (the "Fund"), for the period ending December 31, 2022. The Fund has continued to experience steady asset growth over the last twelve months, with total managed assets reaching approximately $3.5 billion as of December 31, 2022. The Fund returned -1.62%1 for the year, outperforming traditional fixed income and equity markets2, owing to the Fund's defensive and diversified investment posture. As of period-end, the Fund had over 600 investments, spread across 24 unique industries. Secured debt instruments accounted for 90.3%3 of the Fund and more than 60% of the Fund was deployed in investments directly originated by the Ares platform. The Fund's relative value strategy across liquid and illiquid credit enabled Ares to capitalize on market opportunities throughout the year, which has been beneficial as volatility continues to permeate global markets amid persistent inflation and growing recessionary concerns.

Investment Philosophy and Process

The Fund employs a dynamic asset allocation framework that seeks to offer enhanced yield and downside risk mitigation, while enabling the manager to respond to changing market conditions. We believe that the differentiated, diversified portfolio of directly originated and liquid investments can provide superior risk-adjusted returns for our shareholders. Active management across a broad spectrum of credit asset classes, including direct lending in the United States and Europe, high yield bonds, leveraged loans, structured credit, real estate debt, and other credit instruments provides the opportunity to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns by capturing the best relative value.

The Fund's investment process is rigorous and incorporates top-down and bottom-up factors. The Fund's investment advisor, CION Ares Management ("CAM" or the "Advisor"), leverages the resources of the Fund's investment sub-advisor, an affiliate of Ares Management Corporation ("Ares"),to conduct ongoing proprietary analysis at the asset-class level that compares current market conditions with historical and industry-level precedents to examine the rate environment, correlation to public markets, and local/regional risks. This information is brought before CAM's 15-member investment allocation committee in semimonthly meetings, where senior members overseeing each of the underlying asset classes share their observations with the Advisor's portfolio managers.

Investment Environment

Despite a rally late in the year, capital markets were decidedly "risk-off " for most of 2022 as elevated interest rates and inflation weighed on economic conditions and investor sentiment. To combat rising inflation and supply chain challenges, the Federal Reserve ("Fed") embarked on the most aggressive hiking regime in recent history4, raising interest rates by over two percent during a six month period. Facing similar inflationary pressures, exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the European Central Bank ("ECB") and Bank of England implemented hiking regimes as well, with the ECB raising their policy rate to its highest level in more than a decade5. The effects of elevated rates on inflation conditions were not immediate with headline inflation levels peaking at multi decade highs of 9.1% and 10.6%6 in the U.S. and Europe, respectively, well above the central bank targets. Heightened inflation and interest rates took their toll on leading indicators, such as consumer sentiment and non-manufacturing PMI, which moved lower during the period. Combined with an inversion of the treasury curve, recessionary fears began to mount, leading to elevated volatility across the globe.

The uncertain macroeconomic environment contributed to increased dispersion across asset classes, industries, and ratings cohorts in public equity and credit markets. Most liquid credit and markets7 posted negative returns for the year, with defensive sectors providing varied layers of downside protection. Public equities returned -18.13%8 for the year as risk-off sentiment drove heightened volatility, particularly for growth sectors. Within credit, higher interest rates had a strong influence on market technicals and asset prices. Traditional fixed income, typically viewed as a ballast during periods of equity market volatility, returned -13.01%, the worst return over a twelve month period for the asset class since 19809, as investors sought to reduce exposure to assets that are more sensitive to interest rate movements. Specific to leveraged credit markets, fixed rate high yield bonds came under pressure and returned -11.22%10 for the year while floating rate syndicated loans proved relatively resilient and returned -1.06%11, with loans benefitting from increased base rates throughout the year. Reflective of the risk-off environment, high credit quality paper and defensive industries outperformed in both markets as investors sought to reposition their portfolios amid a weakening economic outlook. A higher cost of capital influenced new