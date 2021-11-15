Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CION Investment Corporation Reports September 30, 2021 Financial Results and Announces First Quarter 2022 Distribution of $0.28 Per Share

11/15/2021 | 08:05am EST
CION Investment Corporation (NYSE: CION) (“CION” or the “Company”) today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 and filed its Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company completed a previously announced 2-to-1 reverse stock split effective September 21, 2021. Accordingly, share and per share amounts in this press release have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the 2-to-1 reverse stock split.

CION also announced that, on November 12, 2021, its co-chief executive officers declared a regular first quarter distribution of $0.28 per share payable on March 30, 2022 to shareholders of record as of March 23, 2022, which represents an increase of $0.02 per share, or 8%, from the regular fourth quarter distribution of $0.26 per share.

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net investment income per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was $0.35 compared to $0.33 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021;
  • Earnings per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was $0.44 compared to $0.49 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021;
  • Net asset value per share increased $0.18, or 1.1%, to $16.52 as of September 30, 2021 from $16.34 as of June 30, 2021;
  • As of September 30, 2021, the Company had $805 million of total principal amount of debt outstanding of which 81% was comprised of senior secured bank debt and 19% was comprised of unsecured debt. The Company’s debt-to-equity ratio was 0.86x as of September 30, 2021 compared to 0.87x as of June 30, 2021;
  • As of September 30, 2021, the Company had total investments at fair value of $1,630 million in 126 portfolio companies across 23 industries. The investment portfolio was comprised of 93.7% senior secured loans, including 87.6% in first lien investments;1
  • During the quarter, the Company had new investment commitments of $179.0 million, funded new investment commitments of $157.3 million, funded previously unfunded commitments of $7.7 million, and had sales and repayments totaling $223.2 million, resulting in a net funded portfolio change of $(58.2) million;
  • The Company placed one new investment on non-accrual status during the quarter, and as of September 30, 2021, investments on non-accrual status amounted to 0.9% and 2.5% of the total investment portfolio at fair value and amortized cost, respectively;
  • For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company paid distributions totaling $15.0 million, or $0.265 per share, with three record dates;
  • As previously announced, the Company's co-chief executive officers declared a fourth quarter 2021 distribution of $0.26 per share payable on December 8, 2021 to shareholders of record as of December 1, 2021. In addition, the Company also previously announced a special year-end distribution expected to be in the range of $0.14 to $0.20 per share payable on December 23, 2021 to shareholders of record as of December 16, 2021.

“We are reporting solid third quarter results highlighted by consistent earnings, distribution coverage and net realized gains of $19.7 million. Net asset value per share increased to $16.52, marking the sixth straight quarter-to-quarter increase,” said Mark Gatto, co-Chief Executive Officer of CION.

“Looking ahead, we seek to optimize our balance sheet for added flexibility and growth opportunities. We continue to have a favorable outlook for the remainder of the year and believe we are well positioned to execute on our initiatives as we seek to generate value for shareholders,” added Michael A. Reisner, co-Chief Executive Officer of CION.

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

 

 

As of

 

As of

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

September 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2021

Investment portfolio, at fair value1

 

$

1,630,464

 

 

$

1,675,554

 

Total debt outstanding2

 

$

805,000

 

 

$

805,000

 

Net assets

 

$

941,013

 

 

$

925,880

 

Net asset value per share

 

$

16.52

 

 

$

16.34

 

Debt-to-equity

 

0.86x

 

0.87x

 

 

 

     

 

 

   

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

   

 

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

 

Total investment income

 

$

42,620

 

 

 

$

38,021

 

Net investment income

 

$

19,612

 

 

 

$

18,686

 

Net realized gains

 

$

19,736

 

 

 

$

441

 

Net unrealized (losses) gains

 

$

(14,240

)

 

 

$

8,842

 

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

 

$

25,108

 

 

 

$

27,969

 

 

 

 

     

 

 

   

Net investment income per share

 

$

0.35

 

 

 

$

0.33

 

Earnings per share

 

$

0.44

 

 

 

$

0.49

 

 

 

 

     

 

 

   

Weighted average shares outstanding

 

 

56,774,323

 

 

 

 

56,747,683

 

Distributions declared per share

 

$

0.26

 

 

 

$

0.26

 

Total investment income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021 was $42.6 million and $38.0 million, respectively. The increase in investment income was primarily driven by an increase in dividend income related to the exit of the Conisus Holdings, Inc. investment.

Operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021 were $23.0 million and $19.3 million, respectively. Operating expenses increased by $3.7 million primarily due to a change in the calculation of the incentive fee during the quarter, higher interest expense as a result of higher average borrowings, non-recurring expenses associated with the listing of the Company's common stock on the New York Stock Exchange and non-recurring shareholder proxy solicitation costs.

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY1

A summary of the Company's investment activity for the three months ended September 30, 2021 is as follows:

 

 

New Investment Commitments

 

Sales and Repayments

Investment Type

 

$ in Thousands

 

%

of Total

 

$ in Thousands

 

%

of Total

Senior secured first lien debt

 

$

175,395

 

 

98

%

 

$

144,379

 

 

65

%

Senior secured second lien debt

 

 

 

 

 

42,785

 

 

19

%

Collateralized securities and structured products - equity

 

 

 

 

 

900

 

 

 

Equity

 

3,560

 

 

2

%

 

35,150

 

 

16

%

Total

 

$

178,955

 

 

100

%

 

$

223,214

 

 

100

%

During the three months ended September 30, 2021, new investment commitments were made across 9 new portfolio companies and 11 existing portfolio companies. Sales and repayments were primarily driven by the full repayment of investments by 15 portfolio companies. As a result, the number of portfolio companies decreased from 132 as of June 30, 2021 to 126 as of September 30, 2021.

PORTFOLIO SUMMARY1

As of September 30, 2021, the Company’s investments consisted of the following:

 

 

Investments at Fair Value

Investment Type

 

$ in

Thousands

 

%

of Total

Senior secured first lien debt

 

$

1,428,556

 

 

87.6

%

Senior secured second lien debt

 

99,499

 

 

6.1

%

Collateralized securities and structured products - equity

 

13,012

 

 

0.8

%

Unsecured debt

 

5,551

 

 

0.3

%

Equity

 

83,846

 

 

5.2

%

Total

 

$

1,630,464

 

 

100.0

%

The following table presents certain selected information regarding the Company’s investments:

 

 

As of

 

 

 

September 30, 2021

 

 

June 30, 2021

 

Number of portfolio companies

 

126

 

 

132

 

Percentage of performing loans bearing a floating rate3

 

93.1%

 

92.6%

Percentage of performing loans bearing a fixed rate3

 

6.9%

 

7.4%

Yield on debt and other income producing investments at amortized cost4

 

8.95%

 

9.03%

Yield on performing debt at amortized cost4

 

8.92%

 

8.95&

Yield on total investments at amortized cost

 

8.31%

 

8.50%

Weighted average leverage (net debt/EBITDA)5

 

4.63x

 

 

4.59x

 

Weighted average interest coverage5

 

3.50x

 

 

3.14x

 

Median EBITDA6

 

$43.1 million

 

 

$49.0 million

 

As of September 30, 2021, investments on non-accrual status represented 0.9% and 2.5% of the total investment portfolio at fair value and amortized cost, respectively.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

As of September 30, 2021, the Company had $805 million of total principal amount of debt outstanding, comprised of $650 million outstanding borrowings under its senior secured credit facilities, $125 million of senior unsecured notes due 2026, and $30 million of unsecured notes due 2024. The combined weighted average interest rate on debt outstanding was 3.68% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. As of September 30, 2021, the Company had $118 million in cash and short term investments and $75 million available under its financing arrangements.2

EARNING CONFERENCE CALL

CION will host an earnings conference call on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 11:00 am Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Please visit the Investor Resources - Events and Presentations section of the Company’s website at www.cionbdc.com for a slide presentation that complements the earnings conference call.

All interested parties are invited to participate via telephone or listen via the live webcast, which can be accessed by clicking the following link: CION Investment Corporation Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Webcast. Domestic callers can access the conference call by dialing (877) 445-9755. International callers can access the conference call by dialing +1 (201) 493-6744. All callers are asked to dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. An archived replay will be available on a webcast link located in the Investor Resources - Events and Presentations section of CION’s website.

ENDNOTES

  1. The discussion of the investment portfolio excludes short-term investments.
  2. Total debt outstanding excludes netting of debt issuance costs of $8.3 million and $9.0 million as of September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively.
  3. The fixed versus floating composition has been calculated as a percentage of performing debt investments measured on a fair value basis, including income producing preferred stock investments and excludes investments, if any, placed on non-accrual status.
  4. Computed based on the (a) annual actual interest rate or yield earned plus amortization of fees and discounts on the performing debt and other income producing investments as of the reporting date, divided by (b) the total performing debt and other income producing investments (excluding investments on non-accrual status) at amortized cost or fair value, respectively. This calculation excludes exit fees that are receivable upon repayment of the investment.
  5. For a particular portfolio company, we calculate the level of contractual indebtedness net of cash (“net debt”) owed by the portfolio company and compare that amount to measures of cash flow available to service the net debt. To calculate net debt, we include debt that is both senior and pari passu to the tranche of debt owned by us but exclude debt that is legally and contractually subordinated in ranking to the debt owned by us. We believe this calculation method assists in describing the risk of our portfolio investments, as it takes into consideration contractual rights of repayment of the tranche of debt owned by us relative to other senior and junior creditors of a portfolio company. We typically calculate cash flow available for debt service at a portfolio company by taking EBITDA for the trailing twelve-month period. Weighted average net debt to EBITDA is weighted based on the fair value of our debt investments and excluding investments where net debt to EBITDA may not be the appropriate measure of credit risk, such as cash collateralized loans and investments that are underwritten and covenanted based on recurring revenue.

    For a particular portfolio company, we also calculate the level of contractual interest expense owed by the portfolio company, and compare that amount to EBITDA (“interest coverage ratio”). We believe this calculation method assists in describing the risk of our portfolio investments, as it takes into consideration contractual interest obligations of the portfolio company. Weighted average interest coverage is weighted based on the fair value of our performing debt investments, excluding investments where interest coverage may not be the appropriate measure of credit risk, such as cash collateralized loans and investments that are underwritten and covenanted based on recurring revenue.

    Portfolio company statistics, including EBITDA, are derived from the financial statements most recently provided to us for each portfolio company as of the reported end date. Statistics of the portfolio companies have not been independently verified by us and may reflect a normalized or adjusted amount.
  6. Median EBITDA is calculated based on the portfolio company's EBITDA as of our initial investment.

 

CĪON Investment Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

 

September 30, 2021

 

December 31, 2020

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

Assets

Investments, at fair value:

 

 

 

 

     Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost of $1,658,592 and $1,501,529, respectively)

 

$

1,629,201 

 

 

$

1,440,004 

 

     Non-controlled, affiliated investments (amortized cost of $138,742 and $134,184, respectively)

 

117,097 

 

 

116,895 

 

     Controlled investments (amortized cost of $0 and $15,539, respectively)

 

— 

 

 

12,472 

 

          Total investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $1,797,334 and $1,651,252, respectively)

 

1,746,298 

 

 

1,569,371 

 

Cash

 

2,159 

 

 

19,914 

 

Interest receivable on investments

 

21,283 

 

 

17,484 

 

Receivable due on investments sold and repaid

 

19,559 

 

 

6,193 

 

Dividends receivable on investments

 

135 

 

 

45 

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

474 

 

 

1,788 

 

   Total assets

 

$

1,789,908 

 

 

$

1,614,795 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

Financing arrangements (net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $8,327 and $5,044, respectively)

 

$

796,673 

 

 

$

719,956 

 

Payable for investments purchased

 

33,360 

 

 

133 

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

3,509 

 

 

694 

 

Interest payable

 

2,838 

 

 

2,500 

 

Accrued management fees

 

8,443 

 

 

7,668 

 

Accrued subordinated incentive fee on income

 

2,933 

 

 

4,323 

 

Accrued administrative services expense

 

1,139 

 

 

1,265 

 

Total liabilities

 

848,895 

 

 

736,539 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized;

 

 

 

 

56,958,440 and 56,646,867 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

 

57 

 

 

57 

 

Capital in excess of par value

 

1,059,989 

 

 

1,054,967 

 

Accumulated distributable losses

 

(119,033)

 

 

(176,768)

 

Total shareholders' equity

 

941,013 

 

 

878,256 

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

 

$

1,789,908 

 

 

$

1,614,795 

 

Net asset value per share of common stock at end of period

 

$

16.52 

 

 

$

15.50 

 

CĪON Investment Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

 

Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

Year Ended
December 31,

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2020

 

 

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

 

 

Investment income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

$

31,036

 

 

 

$

30,477

 

 

 

$

87,305

 

 

 

$

98,055

 

 

 

$

125,395

 

 

Paid-in-kind interest income

 

3,969

 

 

 

5,001

 

 

 

13,957

 

 

 

9,953

 

 

 

17,078

 

 

Fee income

 

1,543

 

 

 

773

 

 

 

3,356

 

 

 

2,114

 

 

 

4,393

 

 

Dividend income

 

81

 

 

 

95

 

 

 

254

 

 

 

404

 

 

 

331

 

 

Non-controlled, affiliated investments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

1,425

 

 

 

610

 

 

 

3,867

 

 

 

2,879

 

 

 

7,883

 

 

Paid-in-kind interest income

 

776

 

 

 

131

 

 

 

2,655

 

 

 

1,343

 

 

 

2,082

 

 

Dividend income

 

3,790

 

 

 

444

 

 

 

5,550

 

 

 

1,392

 

 

 

3,012

 

 

Fee income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

150

 

 

Controlled investments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividend income

 

 

 

 

1,356

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,303

 

 

 

3,518

 

 

Total investment income

 

42,620

 

 

 

38,887

 

 

 

116,944

 

 

 

120,443

 

 

 

163,842

 

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Management fees

 

8,443

 

 

 

7,780

 

 

 

24,469

 

 

 

24,160

 

 

 

31,828

 

 

Administrative services expense

 

722

 

 

 

593

 

 

 

2,103

 

 

 

1,793

 

 

 

2,465

 

 

Subordinated incentive fee on income

 

2,933

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,933

 

 

 

3,308

 

 

 

7,631

 

 

General and administrative

 

2,709

 

 

 

1,503

 

 

 

7,950

 

 

 

4,684

 

 

 

6,085

 

 

Interest expense

 

8,175

 

 

 

7,570

 

 

 

23,551

 

 

 

29,476

 

 

 

36,837

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

22,982

 

 

 

17,446

 

 

 

61,006

 

 

 

63,421

 

 

 

84,846

 

 

Net investment income before taxes

 

19,638

 

 

 

21,441

 

 

 

55,938

 

 

 

57,022

 

 

 

78,996

 

 

Income tax expense, including excise tax

26

21

41

25

268

 

Net investment income after taxes

 

19,612

 

 

 

21,420

 

 

 

55,897

 

 

 

56,997

 

 

 

78,728

 

 

Realized and unrealized gains (losses)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net realized gain (loss) on:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

 

873

 

 

 

(42,543

)

 

 

1,344

 

 

 

(57,506

)

 

 

(69,687

)

 

Non-controlled, affiliated investments

 

18,856

 

 

 

 

 

 

17,776

 

 

 

(211

)

 

 

(211

)

 

Controlled investments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3,067

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency

 

7

 

 

 

32

 

 

 

(4

)

 

 

24

 

 

 

26

 

 

Net realized gains (losses)

 

19,736

 

 

 

(42,511

)

 

 

16,049

 

 

 

(57,693

)

 

 

(69,872

)

 

Net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

 

6,937

 

 

 

58,572

 

 

 

32,132

 

 

 

(38,611

)

 

 

1,110

 

 

Non-controlled, affiliated investments

 

(21,177

)

 

 

(7,401

)

 

 

(4,354

)

 

 

(15,947

)

 

 

(17,945

)

 

Controlled investments

 

 

 

 

1,007

 

 

 

3,067

 

 

 

(2,984

)

 

 

(3,043

)

 

Net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation

 

(14,240

)

 

 

52,178

 

 

 

30,845

 

 

 

(57,542

)

 

 

(19,878

)

 

Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)

 

5,496

 

 

 

9,667

 

 

 

46,894

 

 

 

(115,235

)

 

 

(89,750

)

 

Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations

 

$

25,108

 

 

 

$

31,087

 

 

 

$

102,791

 

 

 

$

(58,238

)

 

 

$

(11,022

)

 

Per share information—basic and diluted(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net increase (decrease) in net assets per share resulting from operations

 

$

0.44

 

 

 

$

0.55

 

 

 

$

1.81

 

 

 

$

(1.03

)

 

 

$

(0.19

)

 

Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding

 

56,774,323

 

 

 

56,707,775

 

 

 

56,758,586

 

 

 

56,737,832

 

 

 

56,817,920

 

 

ABOUT CION INVESTMENT CORPORATION

CION Investment Corporation is a leading publicly listed business development company that had approximately $1.8 billion in assets as of September 30, 2021. CION seeks to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation for investors by focusing primarily on senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION is advised by CION Investment Management, LLC, a registered investment adviser and an affiliate of CION. For more information, please visit www.cionbdc.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “target,” “estimate,” “intend,” “continue,” or “believe” or the negatives thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss CION’s plans, strategies, prospects and expectations concerning its business, operating results, financial condition and other similar matters. These statements represent CION’s belief regarding future events that, by their nature, are uncertain and outside of CION’s control. There are likely to be events in the future, however, that CION is not able to predict accurately or control. Any forward-looking statement made by CION in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause CION’s actual results to differ, possibly materially from its expectations, include, but are not limited to, the risks, uncertainties and other factors CION identifies in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Statements” in filings CION makes with the SEC, and it is not possible for CION to predict or identify all of them. CION undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

OTHER INFORMATION

The information in this press release is summary information only and should be read in conjunction with CION’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which CION filed with the SEC on November 15, 2021, as well as CION’s other reports filed with the SEC. A copy of CION’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and CION’s other reports filed with the SEC can be found on CION’s website at www.cionbdc.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.


Analyst Recommendations on CION INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Managers and Directors
Michael A. Reisner Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Mark Gatto Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Gregg A. Bresner President & Chief Investment Officer
Keith S. Franz Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & MD
Robert A. Breakstone Independent Director