CION Investment : FORM 4-STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP- Pinero Eric
05/17/2023 | 03:40am EDT
FORM 4
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
Pinero Eric A.
(Last)(First)(Middle)
C/O CION INVESTMENT CORP 100 PARK AVENUE, 25TH FLOOR
(Street)
NEW YORK
NY
10017
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
CION Investment Corp [ CION ]
(Check all applicable)
Director
10% Owner
X
Officer (give title below)
Other (specify below)
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
Chief Legal Officer
05/12/2023
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X
Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)
2. Transaction Date
2A. Deemed
3. Transaction
4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D)
5. Amount of Securities
6. Ownership Form:
7. Nature of
(Month/Day/Year)
Execution Date,
Code (Instr. 8)
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
Beneficially Owned Following
Direct (D) or Indirect (I)
Indirect
if any
Reported Transaction(s)
(Instr. 4)
Beneficial
(Month/Day/Year)
Code
V
Amount
(A) or (D)
Price
(Instr. 3 and 4)
Ownership (Instr.
4)
Common Stock, $0.001 par value
05/12/2023
P
1,070
A
$9.42
5,917.39(1)
D
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
4. Transaction
5. Number of
6. Date Exercisable
7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying
Code (Instr. 8)
Derivative Securities
and Expiration Date
Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4)
Acquired (A) or
(Month/Day/Year)
Disposed of (D)
(Instr. 3, 4
and 5)
Amount or
Date
Expiration
Number of
Code
V
(A)
(D)
Exercisable
Date
Title
Shares
8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5)
9. Number of Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4)
10. Ownership Form: Direct
(D) or Indirect
(I) (Instr. 4)
11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Explanation of Responses:
1. Includes 347.39 shares acquired under the Registrant's distribution reinvestment plan.
Remarks:
/s/ Eric A. Pinero
05/15/2023
** Signature of Reporting Person
Date
