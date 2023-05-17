CION Investment : FORM 4-STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP-ROMAN STEPHEN

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIPburden hours0.5

Check this box if no longer subject to Section

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue.

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person* 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer ROMAN STEPHEN CION Investment Corp [ CION ] (Check all applicable) Director 10% Owner (Last) (First) (Middle) X Officer (give title below) Other (specify below) C/O CION INVESTMENT CORP. 3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year) CCO & Secretary 05/15/2023 100 PARK AVENUE, 25TH FLOOR (Street) 4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line) NEW YORK NY 10017 X Form filed by One Reporting Person Form filed by More than One Reporting Person (City) (State) (Zip)

Rule 10b5-1(c) Transaction Indication

Check this box to indicate that a transaction was made pursuant to a contract, instruction or written plan that is intended to satisfy the affirmative defense conditions of Rule 10b5-1(c). See Instruction 10.

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date 2A. Deemed 3. Transaction 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 5. Amount of Securities 6. Ownership Form: 7. Nature of (Month/Day/Year) Execution Date, Code (Instr. 8) 3, 4 and 5) Beneficially Owned Direct (D) or Indirect (I) Indirect if any Following Reported (Instr. 4) Beneficial (Month/Day/Year) Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and Ownership (Instr. 4) 4) Common stock, $0.001 par value 05/15/2023 P 1,100 A $9.26 7,696.85(1) D Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. 3. Transaction 3A. Deemed 4. Transaction 5. Number of 6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Securities 8. Price of 9. Number of 10. 11. Nature of Conversion Date Execution Date, Code (Instr. 8) Derivative Securities Expiration Date Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and Derivative Derivative Ownership Indirect or Exercise (Month/Day/Year) if any Acquired (A) or (Month/Day/Year) 4) Security (Instr. Securities Form: Direct Beneficial Price of (Month/Day/Year) Disposed of (D) (Instr. 5) Beneficially Owned (D) or Indirect Ownership Derivative 3, 4 Following Reported (I) (Instr. 4) (Instr. 4) Security and 5) Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) Date Expiration Amount or Code V (A) (D) Title Number of Exercisable Date Shares

Explanation of Responses:

1. Includes 596.85 shares acquired under the Issuer's distribution reinvestment plan.

Remarks:

/s/ Stephen Roman 05/16/2023 ** Signature of Reporting Person Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.