CION Investment : FORM 4-STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP-ROMAN STEPHEN

ROMAN STEPHEN
CION Investment Corp [ CION ]
Director
X
C/O CION INVESTMENT CORP.
CCO & Secretary
05/15/2023
Common stock, $0.001 par value
05/15/2023
P
1,100
A
$9.26
7,696.85(1)
D
1. Includes 596.85 shares acquired under the Issuer's distribution reinvestment plan.
Remarks:
/s/ Stephen Roman
05/16/2023
Date
