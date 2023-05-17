Advanced search
    CION   US17259U2042

CION INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(CION)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-16 pm EDT
9.450 USD   +1.83%
CION Investment : FORM 4-STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP-Schwartz Aron

05/17/2023 | 04:00am EDT
Date: 05/16/2023 07:38 AM

Toppan Merrill

Project: 23-15941-1 Form Type: 4

Client: 23-15941-1_CION Investment Corporation_4

Submission Data File

General Information

Form Type*

Contact Name Contact Phone

Contact E-mail

Return Copy

4

EDGAR Advantage Service Team

800-688-1933

No

(End General Information)

Document Information

File Count*

Document Name 1*

Document Type 1*

Document Description 1

Document Name 2*

Document Type 2*

Document Description 2

2

tm2315941-1_4seq1.xml

4

Ownership Document

tm2315941d1_ex24.htm

EX-24

Exhibit 24

(End Document Information)

Date: 05/16/2023 07:38 AM

Toppan Merrill

Project: 23-15941-1 Form Type: 4

Client: 23-15941-1_CION Investment Corporation_4

File: tm2315941-1_4seq1.xmlType: 4 Pg: 1 of 1

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section

16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number:

3235-0287

Estimated average

burden hours0.5 per response

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

Schwartz Aron I

(Last)(First)(Middle)

C/O CION INVESTMENT CORP. 100 PARK AVENUE, 25TH FL

(Street)

NEW YORK

NY

10017

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

CION Investment Corp [ CION ]

(Check all applicable)

X

Director

10% Owner

Officer (give title below)

Other (specify below)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

05/15/2023

4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

X

Form filed by One Reporting Person

Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Rule 10b5-1(c) Transaction Indication

Check this box to indicate that a transaction was made pursuant to a contract, instruction or written plan that is intended to satisfy the affirmative defense conditions of Rule 10b5-1(c). See Instruction 10.

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction Date

2A. Deemed

3. Transaction

4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D)

5. Amount of Securities

6. Ownership Form:

7. Nature of

(Month/Day/Year)

Execution Date,

Code (Instr. 8)

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Beneficially Owned Following

Direct (D) or Indirect (I)

Indirect

if any

Reported Transaction(s)

(Instr. 4)

Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year)

Code

V

Amount

(A) or (D)

Price

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Ownership (Instr.

4)

Common Stock, $0.001 par value

05/15/2023

P

2,000(1)

A

$9.25(2)

2,000

I

See Footnote

(3)

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3)

2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security

3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)

3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)

4. Transaction

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable

7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying

Code (Instr. 8)

Derivative Securities

and Expiration Date

Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4)

Acquired (A) or

(Month/Day/Year)

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3, 4

and 5)

Amount or

Date

Expiration

Number of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5)

9. Number of Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4)

10. Ownership Form: Direct

(D) or Indirect

(I) (Instr. 4)

11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Represents the aggregate of purchases effected on the same trading day at different prices.
  2. Represents the weighted average purchase price per share. The shares were purchased at prices ranging from $9.22 to $9.27 per share. Full information regarding the number of shares purchased at each price shall be provided upon request to the staff of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Issuer, or a security holder of the Issuer.
  3. An IRA is the record holder of these Shares. Mr. Schwartz is the direct beneficiary with sole voting and investment power with respect to the Shares held by the IRA.

Remarks:

Director Exhibit List: Exhibit 24.0 - Power of Attorney

/s/ Eric A. Pinero, Attorney-in-Fact

05/16/2023

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Date: 05/16/2023 07:38 AM

Toppan Merrill

Project: 23-15941-1 Form Type: 4

Client: 23-15941-1_CION Investment Corporation_4

File: tm2315941d1_ex24.htm Type: EX-24Pg: 1 of 1

Exhibit 24

POWER OF ATTORNEY

KNOW ALL PERSONS BY THESE PRESENTS, that the undersigned hereby constitutes and appoints Mark Gatto, Michael A. Reisner, Stephen Roman and Eric A. Pinero and each of them, as the undersigned's true and lawful attorney-in-fact and agent with full power of substitution and resubstitution for such attorney-in-fact in such attorney-in-fact's name, place, and stead, in any and all capacities, to:

  1. execute for and on behalf of the undersigned, in the undersigned's capacity as a reporting person pursuant to Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and the rules thereunder, of CION Investment Corporation (the "Company"), Forms 3, 4 and 5 in accordance with Section 16(a) of the Exchange Act;
  2. do and perform any and all acts for and on behalf of the undersigned that may be necessary or desirable to complete and execute any such Form 3, 4 or 5 and timely file such form with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and stock exchange or similar authority, including without limitation, completing and filing an application for EDGAR codes (i.e., CIK and CCC codes); and
  3. take any other action of any type whatsoever in connection with the foregoing that, in the opinion of any of such attorneys-in-fact, may be of benefit to, in the best interest of, or legally required by, the undersigned, it being understood that the documents executed by any of the such attorneys-in-fact on behalf of the undersigned pursuant to this Power of Attorney shall be in such form and shall contain such terms and conditions as any of such attorneys-in-fact may approve in the discretion of any of such attorneys-in-fact.

The undersigned hereby grants to each such attorney-in-fact full power and authority to do and perform any and every act and thing whatsoever requisite, necessary, or proper to be done in the exercise of any rights and powers herein granted, as fully to all intents and purposes as the undersigned might or could do if personally present, with full power of substitution or revocation, hereby ratifying and confirming all that any of such attorneys-in- fact, or the substitute or substitutes of any of such attorneys-in-fact, shall lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue of this Power of Attorney and the rights and powers herein granted. The undersigned acknowledges that the foregoing attorneys-in-fact, in serving in such capacity at the request of the undersigned, are not assuming, nor is the Company assuming, any of the undersigned's responsibilities to comply with Section 16 of the Exchange Act.

This Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until the undersigned is no longer required to file Forms 3, 4 and 5 with respect to the undersigned's holdings of and transactions in securities issued by the Company, unless earlier revoked by the undersigned in a signed writing delivered to the foregoing attorneys-in-fact.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has caused this Power of Attorney to be executed as of this 8th day of March, 2022.

Signature: /s/ Aron I. Schwartz

Name: Aron I. Schwartz

Disclaimer

CION Investment Corporation published this content on 17 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2023 07:59:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
fermer