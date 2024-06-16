Company: CION Investment Corporation ID: 24-16361-3 Fri Jun 14 2024 00:47 Page: 1/113 Document: 24-16361-3 N2/CION_Current_Folio_N2 (v2.14) Table of Contents As filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 14, 2024 Securities Act File No. 333-278658 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM N-2 (Check appropriate box or boxes) Registration Statement under the Securities Act of 1933

Company: CION Investment Corporation ID: 24-16361-3 Fri Jun 14 2024 00:47 Page: 3/113 Document: 24-16361-3 N2/CION_Current_Folio_N2 (v2.14) Table of Contents The information in this prospectus is not complete and may be changed. We may not sell these securities until the registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission is effective. This prospectus is not an offer to sell these securities and is not soliciting an offer to buy these securities in any state where the offer or sale is not permitted. Preliminary Prospectus (Subject to Completion) June 14, 2024 $350,000,000 CION INVESTMENT CORPORATION, a CION Investments company Common Stock Preferred Stock Subscription Rights Debt Securities Warrants We are an externally managed, non-diversified,closed-end management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, or the 1940 Act. Our investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation for our investors. We seek to meet our investment objective by investing primarily in senior secured debt, including first lien loans, second lien loans and unitranche loans, and, to a lesser extent, collateralized securities, structured products and other similar securities, unsecured debt, including corporate bonds and long-term subordinated loans, referred to as mezzanine loans, and equity, of private and thinly traded U.S. middle-market companies. We are managed by CION Investment Management, LLC, or CIM, a registered investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended, or the Advisers Act, and our affiliate. Pursuant to an investment advisory agreement with us, CIM oversees the management of our activities and is responsible for making investment decisions for our investment portfolio. We have also entered into an administration agreement with CIM to provide us with administrative services necessary for us to operate. We elected to be treated for U.S. federal income tax purposes as a regulated investment company, or RIC, as defined under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, or the Code. We may offer, from time to time, in one or more offerings or series, together or separately, up to $350,000,000 of our common stock, preferred stock, subscription rights, debt securities or warrants representing rights to purchase common stock, preferred stock or debt securities, which we refer to, collectively, as the "securities." We may sell our securities directly or through underwriters or dealers, "at-the-market" to or through a market maker into an existing trading market or otherwise directly to one or more purchasers or through agents or through a combination of methods of sale. The identities of such underwriters, dealers, market makers or agents, as the case may be, will be described in one or more supplements to this prospectus and any related free writing prospectuses. The securities may be offered at prices and on terms to be described in one or more supplements to this prospectus and any related free writing prospectuses. Our common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange, or the NYSE, under the symbol "CION". In addition, our common stock and our Series A Notes due 2026 are traded in Israel on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd., or the TASE, under the symbol "CION" and "CION B1", respectively. The last reported closing price for our common stock on the NYSE on June 10, 2024 was $12.24 per share. The net asset value, or NAV, of our common stock as of March 31, 2024 (the last date prior to the date of this prospectus as of which we determined NAV) was $16.05 per share.

Company: CION Investment Corporation ID: 24-16361-3 Fri Jun 14 2024 00:47 Page: 4/113 Document: 24-16361-3 N2/CION_Current_Folio_N2 (v2.14) Table of Contents This prospectus and any accompanying prospectus supplement contain important information you should know before investing in our securities. We may also authorize one or more free writing prospectuses to be provided to you in connection with these offerings. The prospectus supplement and any related free writing prospectus may also add, update, or change information contained in this prospectus. You should carefully read and retain for future reference this prospectus, the applicable prospectus supplement, any related free writing prospectus, and the documents incorporated by reference herein or therein, before buying any of the securities being offered. We file annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy statements and other information about us with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, which we incorporate by reference herein. See "Incorporation by Reference" in this prospectus. This information will be available by written or oral request and free of charge or you may make other shareholder inquiries by contacting us at 100 Park Avenue, 25th Floor, New York, New York 10017, on our website at www.cionbdc.com, or by telephone toll free at 1-877-822-4276 or collect at (212) 418-4700. The SEC also maintains a website at http://www.sec.gov that contains this information without charge. Information contained on or accessed through our website is not incorporated by reference into this prospectus, and you should not consider that information to be a part of this prospectus. Shares of closed-end investment companies that are listed on an exchange, including BDCs, frequently trade at a discount to their NAV per share. If our shares trade at a discount to our NAV, it may increase the risk of loss for purchasers in an offering made pursuant to this prospectus or any related prospectus supplement. Investing in our securities is considered speculative and involves a high degree of risk. Before investing in our securities, you should review carefully the risks and uncertainties, including the risk of a substantial loss of investment, credit risk and the risk of the use of leverage, described in the section titled "Risk Factors" beginning on page 14 of this prospectus or otherwise incorporated by reference herein and included in, or incorporated by reference into, the applicable prospectus supplement and in any free writing prospectus we have authorized for use in connection with a specific offering, and under similar headings in the other documents that are incorporated by reference into this prospectus. Substantially all the debt securities in which we invest are below investment grade debt securities and are often referred to as "high yield" or "junk" securities. Exposure to below investment grade securities involves certain risks, and those securities are viewed as having predominately speculative characteristics with respect to the issuer's capacity to pay interest and repay principal. Neither the SEC nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or determined if this prospectus is truthful or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. This prospectus may not be used to consummate sales of securities unless accompanied by a prospectus supplement and any related free writing prospectus. The date of this prospectus is , 2024

Company: CION Investment Corporation ID: 24-16361-3 Fri Jun 14 2024 00:47 Page: 5/113 Document: 24-16361-3 N2/CION_Current_Folio_N2 (v2.14) Table of Contents ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS This prospectus, any accompanying prospectus supplement and any related free writing prospectus are part of a registration statement that we have filed with the SEC using the "shelf" registration process. Under the shelf registration process, which constitutes a delayed offering in reliance on Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, we may offer, from time to time, in one or more offerings or series, up to $350,000,000 of our common stock, preferred stock, subscription rights, debt securities or warrants representing rights to purchase common stock, preferred stock or debt securities at prices and on terms to be determined at the time of the offering and described in one or more supplements to this prospectus. We may sell our securities directly or through underwriters or dealers, "at-the- market" to or through a market maker into an existing trading market or otherwise directly to one or more purchasers or through agents or through a combination of methods of sale. The identities of such underwriters, dealers, market makers or agents, as the case may be, will be described in one or more supplements to this prospectus or related free writing prospectuses. This prospectus provides you with a general description of the securities that we may offer. Each time we use this prospectus to offer securities, we will provide a prospectus supplement that will contain specific information about the terms of that offering. We may also authorize one or more free writing prospectuses to be provided to you that may contain material information relating to these offerings. In a prospectus supplement or free writing prospectus, we may also add, update or change any of the information contained in this prospectus or in the documents we incorporate by reference into this prospectus. This prospectus, together with the applicable prospectus supplement, any related free writing prospectus, and the documents incorporated by reference into this prospectus, the applicable prospectus supplement and any related free writing prospectus, will include all material information relating to the applicable offering. Before buying any of the securities being offered, you should carefully read this prospectus, any accompanying prospectus supplement and any related free writing prospectus, together with any exhibits, documents and additional information described in the sections titled "Available Information", "Incorporation by Reference", "Prospectus Summary", and "Risk Factors". This prospectus may contain estimates and information concerning our industry, including market size and growth rates of the markets in which we participate, that are based on industry publications and other third-party reports. This information involves many assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to these estimates. We have not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of the data contained in these industry publications and reports. The industry in which we operate is subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to a variety of factors, including those described or referenced in the section titled "Risk Factors," that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in these publications and reports. This prospectus includes summaries of certain provisions contained in some of the documents described in this prospectus, but reference is made to the actual documents for complete information. All of the summaries are qualified in their entirety by the actual documents. Copies of some of the documents referred to herein have been filed or incorporated by reference or will be filed or incorporated by reference as exhibits to the registration statement of which this prospectus is a part, and you may obtain copies of those documents as described in the section titled "Available Information." You should rely only on the information contained in or incorporated by reference into this prospectus, any accompanying prospectus supplement or any related free writing prospectus prepared by us or on our behalf or to which we have referred you. We take no responsibility for, and can provide no assurance as to the reliability of, any other information that others may give you. We have not authorized any dealer, salesperson or other person to provide you with different information or to make any representations as to matters not contained in this prospectus, any accompanying prospectus supplement, any related free writing prospectus, or the documents incorporated by reference herein or therein prepared by us or on our behalf or to which we have referred you. If anyone provides you with different or inconsistent information, you should not rely on it. This prospectus, any accompanying prospectus supplement and any related free writing prospectus prepared by us or on our behalf or to which we have referred you do not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities by any person in any jurisdiction where it is unlawful for that person to make such an offer or solicitation or to any person in any jurisdiction to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation. You should not assume that the information contained in or incorporated by reference into this prospectus, any accompanying prospectus supplement or any related free writing prospectus is accurate as of any date other than their respective dates. Our financial condition, results of operations and prospects may have changed since any such date. To the extent required by law, we will amend or supplement the information contained in or incorporated by reference into this prospectus and any accompanying prospectus supplement to reflect any material changes to such information subsequent to the date of this prospectus and any accompanying prospectus supplement and prior to the completion of any offering pursuant to this prospectus and any accompanying prospectus supplement. i

Company: CION Investment Corporation ID: 24-16361-3 Fri Jun 14 2024 00:47 Page: 6/113 Document: 24-16361-3 N2/CION_Current_Folio_N2 (v2.14) Table of Contents You should rely only on the information contained in this prospectus or any accompanying supplement to this prospectus. We have not authorized any other person to provide you with different information. If anyone provides you with different or inconsistent information, you should not rely on it. We are not making an offer to sell these securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. This prospectus and any accompanying prospectus supplement do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any security other than the registered securities to which they relate. You should assume that the information in this prospectus is accurate only as of the date of this prospectus. Our business, financial condition and prospects may have changed since that date. We will update this prospectus to reflect material changes to the information contained herein. ii

Company: CION Investment Corporation ID: 24-16361-3 Fri Jun 14 2024 00:47 Page: 7/113 Document: 24-16361-3 N2/CION_Current_Folio_N2 (v2.14) Table of Contents TABLE OF CONTENTS ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS i PROSPECTUS SUMMARY 1 FEES AND EXPENSES 11 RISK FACTORS 14 CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS 15 SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA 17 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 18 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS 19 ESTIMATED USE OF PROCEEDS 20 PRICE RANGE OF COMMON STOCK AND DISTRIBUTIONS 21 SALE OF COMMON STOCK BELOW NET ASSET VALUE 25 SENIOR SECURITIES 26 INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE AND STRATEGY 30 PORTFOLIO COMPANIES 31 DETERMINATION OF NET ASSET VALUE 49 MANAGEMENT 53 PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT 54 INVESTMENT ADVISORY AGREEMENT 55 ADMINISTRATION AGREEMENT 56 CERTAIN RELATIONSHIPS AND RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS 57 CONTROL PERSONS AND PRINCIPAL SHAREHOLDERS 58 DISTRIBUTION REINVESTMENT PLAN 59 DESCRIPTION OF OUR SECURITIES 60 DESCRIPTION OF OUR COMMON STOCK 61 DESCRIPTION OF PREFERRED STOCK THAT WE MAY ISSUE 66 DESCRIPTION OF SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS THAT WE MAY ISSUE 67 DESCRIPTION OF DEBT SECURITIES THAT WE MAY ISSUE 69 DESCRIPTION OF WARRANTS THAT WE MAY ISSUE 81 MATERIAL U.S. FEDERAL INCOME TAX CONSIDERATIONS 83 REGULATION 91 PLAN OF DISTRIBUTION 92 CUSTODIAN, TRANSFER AND DISTRIBUTION PAYING AGENT AND REGISTRAR 93 BROKERAGE ALLOCATION AND OTHER PRACTICES 93 LEGAL MATTERS 93 EXPERTS 93 AVAILABLE INFORMATION 94 INCORPORATION BY REFERENCE 95 PRIVACY NOTICE 96 iii

Company: CION Investment Corporation ID: 24-16361-3 Fri Jun 14 2024 00:47 Page: 8/113 Document: 24-16361-3 N2/CION_Current_Folio_N2 (v2.14) Table of Contents PROSPECTUS SUMMARY This summary highlights some of the information contained elsewhere in this prospectus or incorporated by reference. It is not complete and may not contain all the information that you should consider before investing in our securities. You should read the more detailed information contained in this prospectus carefully, together with any applicable prospectus supplements or free writing prospectuses, especially the information set forth under "Risk Factors" below, "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, "Part II-Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our most recent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, in our Current Reports on Form 8- K, as well as in any amendments to the foregoing reflected in subsequent SEC filings, and the information set forth under the caption "Available Information" in this prospectus. Before making your investment decision, you should also carefully read the information incorporated by reference into this prospectus, including our consolidated financial statements and related notes, and the exhibits to the registration statement of which this prospectus is a part. Any yield information contained or incorporated by reference into this prospectus related to investments in our investment portfolio is not intended to approximate a return on your investment in us and does not take into account other aspects of our business, including our operating and other expenses, or other costs incurred by you in connection with your investment in us. Unless otherwise noted, the terms "we," "us," "our," and "Company" refer to CION Investment Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries. In addition, the terms "Adviser," "Administrator," and "CIM" refer to CION Investment Management, LLC, our affiliate that serves as our investment adviser and administrator, and "CIG" refers to CION Investment Group, LLC, of which CIM is a subsidiary. Amounts and percentages presented herein may have been rounded for presentation and all dollar amounts, excluding share and per share amounts, are presented in thousands unless otherwise noted. In addition, all share and per share amounts have been retroactively adjusted, as applicable, to reflect the two-to-onereverse stock split, which became effective on September 21, 2021, or the Reverse Stock Split. CION Investment Corporation We are an externally managed, non-diversified,closed-end management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a BDC under the 1940 Act. We elected to be treated for U.S. federal income tax purposes as a RIC as defined under Subchapter M of the Code. We are managed by CIM, our affiliate and a registered investment adviser under the Advisers Act. Pursuant to an investment advisory agreement with us, CIM oversees the management of our activities and is responsible for making investment decisions for our portfolio. We have also entered into an administration agreement with CIM to provide us with administrative services necessary for us to operate. CIM is a controlled and consolidated subsidiary of CIG, our affiliate. As a member of CIM, CIG's investment professionals provide investment advisory services, including advice, evaluation and recommendations with respect to our investments. Additionally, Apollo Investment Management, L.P., or AIM, a subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO), or Apollo, also a member of CIM and a registered investment adviser under the Advisers Act, performs certain services for CIM, which include, among other services, providing (a) trade and settlement support; (b) portfolio and cash reconciliation; (c) market pipeline information regarding syndicated deals, in each case, as reasonably requested by CIM; and monthly valuation reports and support for all broker-quoted investments. AIM may also, from time to time, provide us with access to potential investment opportunities made available on Apollo's credit platform on a similar basis as other third-party market participants. All of our investment decisions are the sole responsibility of, and are made at the sole discretion of, CIM's investment committee, which consists entirely of CIG senior personnel. Our investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation for our investors. We seek to meet our investment objective by utilizing the experienced management team of CIM, which includes its access to the relationships and human capital of its affiliates in sourcing, evaluating and structuring transactions, as well as monitoring and servicing our investments. Our portfolio is comprised primarily of investments in senior secured debt, including first lien loans, second lien loans and unitranche loans, and, to a lesser extent, collateralized securities, structured products and other similar securities, unsecured debt, and equity, of private and thinly traded U.S. middle-market companies. We define middle-market companies as companies that generally possess annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, of $75 million or less, with experienced management teams, significant free cash flow, strong competitive positions and potential for growth. 1

Company: CION Investment Corporation ID: 24-16361-3 Fri Jun 14 2024 00:47 Page: 9/113 Document: 24-16361-3 N2/CION_Current_Folio_N2 (v2.14) Table of Contents In addition, we may from time to time invest up to 30% of our assets opportunistically in other types of investments, including collateralized securities, structured products and other similar securities and the securities of larger public companies and foreign securities, which may be deemed "non-qualifying assets" for the purpose of complying with investment restrictions under the 1940 Act. See "Regulation-Qualifying Assets" in this prospectus. In connection with our debt investments, we may receive equity interests such as warrants or options as additional consideration. We may also purchase equity interests in the form of common or preferred stock in our target companies, either in conjunction with one of our debt investments or through a co-investment with a financial sponsor. We expect that our investments will generally range between $5 million and $50 million each, although investments may vary as the size of our capital base changes and will ultimately be at the discretion of CIM subject to oversight by our board of directors. We have made and intend to make smaller investments in syndicated loan opportunities, which typically include investments in companies with annual EBITDA of greater than $75 million, subject to liquidity and diversification constraints. To enhance our opportunity for gain, we employ leverage as market conditions permit and at the discretion of CIM. On March 23, 2018, an amendment to Section 61(a) of the 1940 Act was signed into law to permit BDCs to reduce the minimum "asset coverage" ratio from 200% to 150% and, as a result, to potentially increase the ratio of a BDC's debt to equity from a maximum of 1-to-1 to a maximum of 2-to-1, so long as certain approval and disclosure requirements are satisfied. At our Special Meeting of Shareholders on December 30, 2021, shareholders approved a proposal to reduce our asset coverage ratio to 150% (i.e., $2 of debt outstanding for each $1 of equity), which allows us to increase the maximum amount of leverage that we are permitted to incur. Such asset coverage ratio became effective on December 31, 2021. We are required to make certain disclosures on our website and in SEC filings regarding, among other things, the receipt of approval to increase our leverage, our leverage capacity and usage, and risks related to leverage. See "Regulation" in this prospectus for a discussion of BDC regulation and other regulatory considerations. As a BDC, we are subject to certain regulatory restrictions in negotiating or investing in certain investments with entities with which we may be prohibited from doing so under the 1940 Act, such as CIM and its affiliates, unless we obtain an exemptive order from the SEC. On August 30, 2022, we, CIM and certain of our affiliates were granted an order for exemptive relief, or the Order, by the SEC for us to co-invest with other funds managed by CIM or certain affiliates in a manner consistent with our investment objectives, positions, policies, strategies and restrictions as well as regulatory requirements and other pertinent factors. Pursuant to such Order, we generally are permitted to co-invest with certain of our affiliates if a "required majority" (as defined in Section 57(o) of the 1940 Act) of the independent directors make certain conclusions in connection with a co-investment transaction, including that (1) the terms of the proposed transaction, including the consideration to be paid, are reasonable and fair to us and our shareholders and do not involve overreaching of us or our shareholders on the part of any person concerned, (2) the transaction is consistent with the interests of our shareholders and is consistent with our investment objective and strategies, (3) the investment by our affiliates would not disadvantage us, and our participation would not be on a basis different from or less advantageous than that on which our affiliates are investing, and (4) the proposed investment by us would not benefit CIM or its affiliates or any affiliated person of any of them (other than the parties to the transaction), except to the extent permitted by the Order and applicable law, including the limitations set forth in Section 57(k) of the 1940 Act. In addition, the Order permits us to co-invest in our existing portfolio companies with certain affiliates that are private funds, even if such private funds did not have an investment in such existing portfolio company. Even though we were granted the Order by the SEC, CIM's investment committee may determine that we should not participate in a co-investment transaction. See "Certain Relationships and Related Party Transactions" in this prospectus. Organizational Overview We were incorporated under the general corporation laws of the State of Maryland on August 9, 2011. On December 17, 2012, we successfully raised gross proceeds from unaffiliated outside investors of at least $2,500, or the minimum offering requirement, and commenced operations. Our initial continuous public offering commenced on July 2, 2012 and ended on December 31, 2015, and our follow-on continuous public offering commenced on January 25, 2016 and ended on January 25, 2019, the date on which we closed the public offering of our shares. On October 5, 2021, our shares of common stock commenced trading on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "CION", or the Listing. Since commencing our initial continuous public offering on July 2, 2012 and through March 31, 2024, we sold 53,760,605 shares of common stock for corresponding net proceeds of $1,128,675. The net proceeds include gross proceeds received from reinvested shareholder distributions of $237,451 pursuant to our pre-Listing distribution reinvestment plan, for which we issued 13,523,489 shares of common stock, and gross proceeds paid for shares of common stock repurchased of $264,062, for which we repurchased 16,508,762 shares of common stock. As of March 31, 2024, 16,508,762 shares of common stock repurchased had been retired. 2