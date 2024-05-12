CION Investment Corporation

Reference is made to Section 2.4 to the Deed of Trust1 for Bonds Offered to the Public, between CION Investment Corporation, incorporated under the laws of the State of Maryland, USA (the "Company"), and Mishmeret Trust Company Ltd., as Trustee. Unless otherwise defined herein or unless the context otherwise requires, all capitalized terms used herein shall have the meanings ascribed to such terms in the Deed of Trust.

Pursuant to Section 2.4 to the Deed of Trust, the calculation of the Interest to be paid to the Bondholders on the Interest Payment Date of May 31, 2024 is performed by way of weighted average (according to the number of days) of the SOFR rates that were in effect each day, starting from the first day to the Interest Period and up to four (4) days before the Interest Payment Date, plus the Margin Rate.

The Interest will be paid for the Interest Period starting on February 28, 2024 and ending on May 30, 2024 . The Record Date for the payment of the Interest for the Interest Period is the end of the Trading Day on May 19, 2024 . The weighted average SOFR rate for the Interest Period is 1.35395%. The Margin Rate for the Interest Period is 0.97332%. The Interest Rate for the Interest Period is 2.32726%.

