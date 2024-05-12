CION Investment : Interest on a bond for for the Period starting on February 28, 2024 and ending on May 30, 2024.
May 12, 2024 at 04:16 am EDT
CION Investment Corporation
Date: May 12, 2024
To:
The Israeli Securities Authority
The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.
www.isa.gov.il
www.tase.co.il
Via the Magna System
Ladies and Gentlemen,
Re: An Immediate Report
Reference is made to Section 2.4 to the Deed of Trust1 for Bonds Offered to the Public, between CION Investment Corporation, incorporated under the laws of the State of Maryland, USA (the "Company"), and Mishmeret Trust Company Ltd., as Trustee. Unless otherwise defined herein or unless the context otherwise requires, all capitalized terms used herein shall have the meanings ascribed to such terms in the Deed of Trust.
Pursuant to Section 2.4 to the Deed of Trust, the calculation of the Interest to be paid to the Bondholders on the Interest Payment Date of May 31, 2024 is performed by way of weighted average (according to the number of days) of the SOFR rates that were in effect each day, starting from the first day to the Interest Period and up to four (4) days before the Interest Payment Date, plus the Margin Rate.
The Interest will be paid for the Interest Period starting on February 28, 2024 and ending on May 30, 2024.
The Record Date for the payment of the Interest for the Interest Period is the end of the Trading Day on May 19, 2024.
The weighted average SOFR rate for the Interest Period is 1.35395%.
The Margin Rate for the Interest Period is 0.97332%.
The Interest Rate for the Interest Period is 2.32726%.
Respectfully,
CION Investment Corporation
By: _______________________
Name: Keith S. Franz
Title: Chief Financial Officer
1 Published on February 21, 2023 (reference number: 2023-02-016534) (the "Deed of Trust").
CION Investment Corporation is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company's investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation for investors. Its portfolio is comprised primarily of investments in senior secured debt, including first lien loans, second lien loans and unitranche loans, and, to a lesser extent, collateralized securities, structured products and other similar securities, unsecured debt, and equity, of private and thinly traded United States middle-market companies. The Company's investment portfolio includes healthcare and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, plastics and rubber, high-tech industries, beverage, food and tobacco, capital equipment, banking, finance, insurance and real estate, aerospace and defense, construction and building, telecommunications, hotel, gaming, and leisure, automotive, and metals and mining. Its investment adviser is CION Investment Management, LLC.