CION Investment : Other Report or Announcement

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
Name and Address of Reporting Person
Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
BRESNER GREGG A.
CION Investment Corp [ CION ]
(Check all applicable)
Director
10% Owner
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
X
Officer (give title below)
Other (specify below)
C/O CION INVESTMENT CORP
Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
President & CIO
05/24/2023
100 PARK AVENUE, 25TH FLOOR
(Street)
If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
NEW YORK
NY
10017
X
Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
Common Stock, $0.001 par value
05/24/2023
P
1,000
A
$9.91
41,099
(1)
I
See
Footnote(2)
Common Stock, $0.001 par value
05/25/2023
P
1,000
A
$9.81
42,099
(3)
I
See
Footnote(4)
Common Stock, $0.001 par value
05/26/2023
P
2,000
A
$9.9
44,099(3)
D
1. Includes 6,500 shares of which certain investment retirement accounts are the record holder. Mr. Bresner is the indirect beneficial owner with sole voting and investment power with respect to the shares held by the investment retirement accounts.
Purchase by an IRA of the Reporting Person.
Includes 7,500 shares of which certain investment retirement accounts are the record holder. Mr. Bresner is the indirect beneficial owner with sole voting and investment power with respect to the shares held by the investment retirement accounts.
Includes two purchases by two IRAs of the Reporting Person at the same price.
Remarks:
/s/ Gregg A. Bresner
05/26/2023
Signature of Reporting Person     Date
Date
