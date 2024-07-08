Date: 07/03/2024 01:09 PM Toppan Merrill Project: 24-18894-1 Form Type: 8-K Client: 24-18894-1_CION Investment Corporation_8-K File: tm2418894d1_8k.htm Type: 8-KPg: 1 of 4 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549 FORM 8-K CURRENT REPORT Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 8, 2024 CĪON Investment Corporation (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter) Maryland 000-54755 45-3058280 (State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation) (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.) 100 Park Avenue, 25th Floor New York, New York 10017 (Address of Principal Executive Offices) (212) 418-4700 (Registrant's telephone number, including area code) Not applicable (Former name or former address, if changed since last report) Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions: Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12) Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)) Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c)) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Trading symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common stock, par value $0.001 per share CION The New York Stock Exchange Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter). Emerging growth company ¨ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨

Date: 07/03/2024 01:09 PM Toppan Merrill Project: 24-18894-1 Form Type: 8-K Client: 24-18894-1_CION Investment Corporation_8-K File: tm2418894d1_8k.htm Type: 8-KPg: 2 of 4 Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition. On July 8, 2024, CĪON Investment Corporation ("CION") issued a press release announcing that it will (i) report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 on Thursday, August 8, 2024, prior to the opening of the financial markets, and (ii) discuss those financial results in an earnings conference call at 11 a.m. Eastern Time that same day. A copy of the press release announcing the foregoing is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1. The information disclosed under this Item 2.02, including Exhibit 99.1 hereto, is being "furnished" and shall not be deemed "filed" by CION for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section, and shall not be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing. Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure. The information in Item 2.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is incorporated by reference into this Item 7.01. Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits. Exhibits. 99.1 Press Release dated July 8, 2024. 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).

Date: 07/03/2024 01:09 PM Toppan Merrill Project: 24-18894-1 Form Type: 8-K Client: 24-18894-1_CION Investment Corporation_8-K File: tm2418894d1_8k.htm Type: 8-KPg: 3 of 4 SIGNATURES Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized. CĪON Investment Corporation Date: July 8, 2024 By: /s/ Michael A. Reisner Co-Chief Executive Officer

Date: 07/03/2024 01:09 PM Toppan Merrill Project: 24-18894-1 Form Type: 8-K Client: 24-18894-1_CION Investment Corporation_8-K File: tm2418894d1_8k.htm Type: 8-KPg: 4 of 4 EXHIBIT LIST EXHIBIT NUMBER DESCRIPTION 99.1Press Release dated July 8, 2024 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).

Date: 07/03/2024 01:09 PM Toppan Merrill Project: 24-18894-1 Form Type: 8-K Client: 24-18894-1_CION Investment Corporation_8-K File: tm2418894d1_ex99-1.htmType: EX-99.1Pg: 1 of 2 Exhibit 99.1 CION INVESTMENT CORPORATION SCHEDULES 2024 SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL Call Scheduled for 11:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 8, 2024 NEW YORK, NY (July 8, 2024) - CION Investment Corporation (NYSE: CION) ("CION") announced today that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 on Thursday, August 8, 2024, prior to the opening of the financial markets. CION will discuss those results in an earnings conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET that same day. Participant Dial-in Numbers: Domestic (Toll-Free):877-484-6065 International (Toll): +1 201-689-8846 All participants are asked to dial in approximately 10 minutes before start time. An accompanying slide presentation will be available in PDF format in the Investor Resources - Events and Presentations section of CION's website at www.cionbdc.comafter issuance of the earnings release. Webcast: To register for the webcast, please use the following link: CION Investment Corporation Second Quarter Conference Call. Those who are unable to attend the live conference call may access the recording at the above webcast link, which will be made available shortly after the conclusion of the call. ABOUT CION INVESTMENT CORPORATION CION Investment Corporation is a leading publicly listed business development company that had approximately $2.0 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2024. CION seeks to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation for investors by focusing primarily on senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION is advised by CION Investment Management, LLC, a registered investment adviser and an affiliate of CION. For more information, please visit www.cionbdc.com. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "target," "estimate," "intend," "continue," or "believe" or the negatives thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss CION's plans, strategies, prospects and expectations concerning its business, operating results, financial condition and other similar matters. These statements represent CION's belief regarding future events that, by their nature, are uncertain and outside of CION's control. There are likely to be events in the future, however, that CION is not able to predict accurately or control. Any forward-looking statement made by CION in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause CION's actual results to differ, possibly materially from its expectations, include, but are not limited to, the risks, uncertainties and other factors CION identifies in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" in filings CION makes with the SEC, and it is not possible for CION to predict or identify all of them. CION undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.