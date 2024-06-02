Class III Director Proposal: The directors shall be elected by a plurality of all the votes cast at the Meeting (i.e., more votes for the director than any other option for the position), provided that a quorum is present. Each Share may be voted for the director nominees. Proxies received will be voted ''FOR'' the election of the director nominees named herein unless shareholders designate otherwise. Votes that are withheld will have no effect on the outcome of the vote on this proposal. Shares represented by broker non-votes are also not considered votes cast and thus have no effect on this proposal.

Share Issuance Proposal: Approval of the Share Issuance Proposal requires the affirmative vote of the holders of (1) a majority of the outstanding voting securities entitled to vote at the Meeting and (2) a majority of the outstanding Shares entitled to vote at the Meeting that are not held by affiliated persons of the Company. For these purposes, the 1940 Act defines ''a majority of outstanding voting securities'' of the Company as (a) 67% or more of the voting securities present at the Meeting if the holders of more than 50% of the outstanding voting securities of the Company are present or represented by proxy or (b) more than 50% of the outstanding voting securities of the Company, whichever is less. Abstentions and broker non-votes will not count as affirmative votes cast and will therefore have the same effect as votes against the Share Issuance Proposal.

Attending the Meeting and Other Voting Options

The Company will be hosting the Meeting live via audio webcast. Any shareholder can attend the Meeting live online at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CIC2024. If you were a shareholder as of the Record Date, or you hold a valid proxy for the Meeting, you can vote at the Meeting. A summary of the information you need to attend the Meeting online is provided below:

To attend and participate in the Meeting virtually, you will need the 16-digit control number included on your proxy card or on the instructions that accompanied your proxy materials. If your Shares are held in ''street name,'' you should contact your bank or broker to obtain your 16-digit control number or otherwise vote through your bank or broker. If you lose your 16-digit control number, you may join the Meeting as a ''Guest'', but you will not be able to vote, ask questions or access the list of shareholders as of the Record Date. The Company will have technicians ready to assist with any technical difficulties that shareholders may have accessing the virtual meeting website. If you encounter any difficulties accessing the virtual meeting website during the check-in or Meeting time, please call the technical support number that will be posted on the Meeting login page.

If you will not vote at the Meeting virtually, please sign, date and promptly return the enclosed proxy card in the envelope provided, which is addressed for your convenience and needs no postage if mailed in the United States, or use the internet or telephone voting options to cast your vote. To vote by mail, indicate your instructions, sign, date and promptly return the enclosed proxy card in the accompanying postage pre-paid envelope. To vote by internet or telephone, please use the control number on your proxy card and follow the instructions as described on your proxy card. If the enclosed proxy card is properly executed and received prior to the Meeting and has not been revoked, the Shares represented thereby will be voted in accordance with the instructions marked on the returned proxy card or, if no instructions are marked, the proxy card will be voted ''FOR'' the proposals and in the discretion of the persons named as proxies in connection with any other matter that may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment(s) or postponement(s) thereof. If you have any questions regarding the proxy materials, please contact the Company at 800-343-3736.

Shareholders, other than those who hold Shares through a Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. (''TASE'') member, may provide their voting instructions through the Internet, by telephone or by mail by following the instructions on the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders. These options require shareholders to input their specific control number as discussed above, which is provided with the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders. If you vote using the Internet, after visiting www.proxyvote.com and inputting your control number, you will be prompted to provide